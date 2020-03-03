Sheriff Lombardo discusses the latest news

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are a lot of things on Metro's plate in the coming months, and Sheriff Joe Lombardo highlighted several of the top items in Wednesday, February 12th's "Cup of Joe."

Lombardo mentioned how planning for the NFL Draft is an entirely different beast than the annual New Year's Eve celebration that also shuts down The Strip. The three-day event will bring a large increase in foot traffic for The Strip near the Bellagio Fountains and The Linq Promenade.