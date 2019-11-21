Breaking News
Four people injured in two North Las Vegas shootings

Morning Cup of Joe: Sheriff Lombardo doesn’t want you to be a target this holiday season

Morning Cup of Joe

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo spoke exclusively to 8 News Now reminds valley residents to take safety precautions during the upcoming holiday season. Sheriff Lombardo spoke about the growing number of break-ins during the holidays, especially at targeted malls around town.

Sheriff Lombardo also warned against “porch pirates”, or criminals who target homes to steal deliveries or packages delivered to homes.

If you have a questions for Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s segment “Morning Cup of Joe” send us an email here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories