Morning Cup of Joe March, 17th

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Police: Woman arrested after firing shots toward group on Las Vegas Strip
Top Stories
Henderson public charter school expanding to K-5 this fall
Video
New York New York prepares to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on the Las Vegas Strip
Video
Increase in eligibility causes longer COVID-19 vaccine lines; local leaders work to expand clinic hours
Video
Family of mother killed in Thanksgiving 2019 DUI crash speaks out after final sentencing
Video
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, March 16th
Video
Top Stories
Clouds will give way to sunshine today
Video
Top Stories
Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska dig out from powerful snowstorm
Another storm brings wind, rain, & snow today
Video
A very wintry mix for Friday
Video
Snow, rain falling on edges of Las Vegas valley — photos, video
Video
Sports
Sports
Big Tournament
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces – WNBA
Raiders
Aviators
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Game On! Vegas
Sports Betting
Prep Sports
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Podcasts
Top Stories
Fleury continues to be a showstopper on the ice this season
T.J. Otzelberger looking at Iowa State
Video
Golden Knights announces plans for St. Patrick’s Day game vs. Sharks
Raiders overhaul offensive line; All-pro Hudson to be released
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day New York style
Video
Top Stories
A need for speed at Subaru of Las Vegas
Video
Top Stories
Pain free, gentle chiropractic care with Dr. Devin
Video
St. Patrick’s Day festivities at New York New York
Video
Trece Eatery & Spirits is a greenhouse of food
Video
It’s spring time at the Bellagio Conservatory
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Morning Cup of Joe March, 17th
Morning Cup of Joe
Posted:
Mar 17, 2021 / 07:23 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Mar 17, 2021 / 07:23 AM PDT
Metro sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the pandemic, a police reform bill, and school safety
Don't Miss
I-Team: Las Vegas man charged in Capitol riot ‘profusely apologetic about what happened’
Video
I-Team: Mom says she doesn’t remember abandoning child at casino
Video
I-Team: Murder trials backed up due to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
I-Team: ‘She was my baby,’ family mourns woman found dead during drug bust, likely there for days
Video
I-Team: Tony Hsieh’s estate looks to unload millions in Park City, Utah, properties
Video
I-Team Exclusive: ‘It was heartbreaking to see our sister being dragged,’ Palacio family reacts to video evidence in murder case
Video
I-Team: Tony Hsieh paid assistant’s company $30,000 a day, claim made for $9M in latest filings
Video
Trending Stories
FDA issues warning about Las Vegas water company after numerous people suffer liver damage; local family sues
Video
DETR: Unemployment benefits extended until Sept., but expect delay in start
Video
UPS drivers save life of man pinned, leg severed in semi-truck accident
Gallery
Police: Woman arrested after firing shots toward group on Las Vegas Strip
Warning: Unemployment claimants wonder if weekly claim filing problem is DETR glitch
Video