LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told 8 News Now Wednesday morning that the condition of the officer shot Monday night hasn't changed much.

"His blood pressure has stabilized but the rest of the symptoms, maladies associated with his condition have not improved so far but in this situation you never give up hope," Lombardo said. "I'm very close to the family. His mom and dad worked for me in previous years and are both retired from Metro. They're extended Metro family."