LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- During Good Day Las Vegas' Morning Cup of Joe segment Wednesday morning, Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo discussed a recent DUI case that resulted in the death of a 1-year-old boy.

Lauren Prescia and Cameron Hubbard-Jones are accused of causing the July 12 deadly fatal crash that killed their 1-year-old son, Royce Jones. Police say the two were racing down Rampart, at excess speeds of 100 mph, before Prescia crashed her car near the intersection with Lake Mead Boulevard.