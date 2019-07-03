Rainstorm or monsoon? Weather expert explains the difference

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As part of the 8 News Now Weather team’s series of reports, Prepping For Monsoon, Nate Tannenbaum spoke with Todd Lericos, the meteorologist in charge of the Las Vegas National Weather Service office.

They chatted about how some people confuse the monsoons in the American Southwest with the monsoons in and around India.

Lericos points out that while the results of the two may be vastly different, meteorologically they’re essentially the same type of seasonal change in wind patterns.

Enjoy this WEB-ONLY conversation, and stay tuned to 8 News Now all day Monday for a series of special reports on air and online.