Padres’ Tommy Pham recovering after stabbing outside nightclub

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is recovering after he was stabbed in the back Sunday night.

Police tell the San Diego Union-Tribune that Pham was stabbed outside a gentlemen’s club in San Diego.

Pham is a native Las Vegan, and played for Durango High School before a pro career that included stops with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Rays before he signed with San Diego.

Two people who say they spoke with Pham told the paper that Pham was stabbed after telling some arguing people to get away from his car.

No arrests have been made.

The Padres say Pham was stabbed in the lower back but he’s in good condition.

In a statement, Pham calls the stabbing traumatic but says he’s on the road to recovery.