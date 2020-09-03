Annual ‘grito’ — Mexico’s independence day ritual — to go virtual in Tijuana

Revelers celebrate as fireworks explode over the Metropolitan Cathedral after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gave the annual independence shout from the balcony of the National Palace to kick off Independence Day celebrations in Mexico City, late Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Every year the Mexican president marks the “Grito de Dolores,” commemorating the 1810 call to arms by priest Miguel Hidalgo that began the struggle for independence from Spain, achieved in 1821. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Every year on the eve of Sept. 16, Mexico’s Independence Day, the mayors in each city reenact the country’s forefathers’ “yell,” the proclamation of independence.

It’s a tradition that dates back 210 years in Mexico.

Residents gather at a plaza to hear it and play along. They also celebrate well into the night with food and drink.

But this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, large gatherings are not allowed forcing the event to take place over a virtual medium.

“There will be the traditional yell, we will celebrate but obviously it will be virtual as we take necessary measures to protect people’s health,” said Tijuana Mayor Arturo Gonzalez.

The mayor said this year he’ll take part from city hall with a small gather of people.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.