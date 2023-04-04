LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of buying 40 firearms for a street gang to use in its feud with another gang in the San Bernardino, California area. Davieon Rowe, 23, has been on the run since March 2021, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.

“It’s our belief through his family ties and friends here in the Las Vegas area and in California he’s been able to evade law enforcement thus far,” said Raymundo Venegas, Supervisory Deputy for the US Marshals Service.

Rowe was indicted in May 2021 on four charges connected to the alleged gun trafficking scheme.

According to a criminal indictment, Rowe ordered 40 firearms through an online firearm retailer from January 2021 through March 2021 to pick up at two gun stores in the Las Vegas area. The transactions described totaled nearly $28,000.

While Rowe filled out a form claiming that he would be the actual buyer, Rowe was purchasing the guns for two other men, federal prosecutors said. Officials describe one of those men as a felon prohibited from possessing firearms.

Federal investigators said they uncovered text messages in which the felon told Rowe what to buy and agreed to pay for the weapons. Investigators said the felon joined Rowe when he picked up the weapons from the gun store. Agents said they were able to intercept the weapons before they were transferred from Rowe.

When investigators asked Rowe how he could afford the nearly $28,000, he said that he was recently fired from McDonald’s but that “various females pay him for relationships,” according to the indictment.

“The allegations are very serious,” said Venegas. “While he didn’t go out and commit any crimes we’re aware of with these firearms, these firearms had they been distributed or if some of them were distributed could have led to other murders or gun violence across the California, Las Vegas area.”

Rowe attended Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas. His nicknames include “Dave” or “DaiBoi,” Venegas said.

While the case moved forward against Rowe’s two co-defendants, investigators say he has been on the run.

If you have information about Rowe’s whereabouts, call 1-877-WANTED2.

You can also visit the US Marshals Service’s website.