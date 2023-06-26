LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man accused of stabbing a nightclub bouncer while already on probation for a federal gun and drug crime could be in the Las Vegas area, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Theodore Li, 36, has been on the run for more than three years, and he may be working as a tattoo artist and possibly working or residing in east Las Vegas or Henderson, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Ray Venegas told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Theodore LI is a fugitive wanted by the U.S Marshal Service for the violation of his Federal Felony Probation out of Virginia. LI has ties to Henderson, Nevada and he is believed to frequent the area. (Credit: U.S. Marshals)

In 2010, Li was convicted of having a gun while dealing drugs while he was already prohibited from having a gun as a convicted felon, according to court records obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators. Li received a nine-year sentence which included credit for time already served followed by five years of supervised release.

In 2019, Li was accused of violating the terms of federal felony probation because of an arrest in Virginia. He was accused of stabbing a nightclub bouncer in the face, kidney, and leg.

In 2020, Li skipped a court date, according to court records. He is considered to have violent tendencies, could be armed and dangerous, and has known ties to gangs, according to the U.S. Marshals. Venegas warns the public not to approach Li if they see him.