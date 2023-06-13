(LIV Golf) – Of the 156 players in this week’s U.S. Open field, 15 are current LIV Golf League regulars.

That includes golf’s most recent major winner, Brooks Koepka (PGA Championship) and well as another reigning major champion, Cameron Smith (Open Championship). It also includes six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, who can complete the career Grand Slam with a victory at Los Angeles Country Club.

Here’s a look at the 15 LIV golfers who’ll tee it up for Thursday’s first round (listed in order of DraftKings odds):

BROOKS KOEPKA

Smash GC

U.S. Open starts/best finish: 9 starts/2 wins (2017, 2018)

Major starts/best finish: 36 starts/5 wins (2017 U.S. Open, 2018 U.S. Open, 2018 PGA Championship, 2019 PGA Championship, 2023 PGA Championship)

Outlook: No golfer has played the year’s first two majors better than Koepka – a tie for 2nd at the Masters, followed by last month’s PGA Championship win at Oak Hill. No one will be surprised if he wins career major No. 6 this week. In fact, it’ll be more surprising if he’s not in contention late on Sunday.

Odds to win: 11/1

CAMERON SMITH

Ripper GC

U.S. Open starts/best finish: 7 starts/T4 (2015)

Major starts/best finish: 27 starts/1 win (2022 Open)

Outlook: Still seeking his first win in 2023 but he’s in excellent form. Finished T9 at the PGA and has also reeled off four consecutive top 10s in his last four LIV Golf starts. His putting always gives him a chance.

Odds to win: 30/1

DUSTIN JOHNSON

4Aces GC

U.S. Open starts/best finish: 15 starts/1 win (2016)

Major starts/best finish: 55 starts/2 wins (2016 U.S. Open, 2020 Masters)

Outlook: Hasn’t been a factor in the first two majors but usually makes noise at the U.S. Open. In his last nine U.S. Open starts, he has one win, three top 5s and another top 10. Got off to a slow start in 2023 due to injury but did win LIV Golf Tulsa. Inconsistency may give pause, but the talent is the overriding factor. Plus, he knows how to win in California.

Odds to win: 35/1

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU

Crushers GC

U.S. Open starts/best finish: 8 starts/1 win (2020)

Major starts/best finish: 26 starts/1 win (2020 U.S. Open)

Outlook: The endless hours on the range this year finally seem to be paying off for DeChambeau. He was in the mix at the PGA, finishing T4, and he’s finished T5 and T9 in his last two LIV Golf starts. The confidence has returned, and winning in his native state would be sweet.

Odds to win: 40/1

MITO PEREIRA

Torque GC

U.S. Open starts/best finish: 2 starts/MC

Major starts/best finish: 6 starts/T3 (2022 PGA Championship)

Outlook: Comes off a T18 in his last major start and has produced some good results in his first season as a LIV Golf member. He’s finished top 6 in four of seven starts and ranks 8th in points – the best position of any of the four Torque members.

Odds to win: 70/1

JOAQUIN NIEMANN

Torque GC

U.S. Open starts/best finish: 4 starts/T23 (2020)

Major starts/best finish: 17 starts/T16 (2023 Masters)

Outlook: The last time Niemann competed in Los Angeles, he won at Riviera in 2022. Different course, but he should have some good vibes about returning to SoCal. Individually, he remains in search of his top form this year but that hasn’t prevented him from raising a couple of trophies as captain of two-time team champion Torque GC.

Odds to win: 75/1

PATRICK REED

4Aces GC

U.S. Open starts/best finish: 9 starts/4th (2018)

Major starts/best finish: 37 starts/1 win (2018 Masters)

Outlook: Followed up his T4 at Augusta National with a T18 at the PGA, so it’s been a solid start to his major season. Played well during most of the first half of the LIV season, but had a disappointing result at DC. Two of his nine professional wins have come in California.

Odds to win: 80/1

PHIL MICKELSON

HyFlyers GC

U.S. Open starts/best finish: 31 starts/6 solo 2nd or T2 (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013)

Major starts/best finish: 119 starts/6 wins (2004 Masters, 2005 PGA Championship, 2006 Masters, 2010 Masters, 2013 Open, 2021 PGA Championship)

Outlook: What a story it would be if the World Golf Hall of Famer can complete the career Grand Slam in his home state. California has always treated the San Diego native well; 12 of his 57 career wins have come here. Alas, the U.S. Open has not been as kind. Still, the T2 at Augusta National in April shows he still has the game to win a major, and Mickelson has been intent on peaking for this week.

Odds to win: 150/1

SEBASTIÁN MUÑOZ

Torque GC

U.S. Open starts/best finish: 4 starts/T14 (2022)

Major starts/best finish: 12 starts/T14 (2022 U.S. Open)

Outlook: Earned a tee time via a 4-for-2 playoff at the Maryland final qualifier afer he shot an opening 66 to lead the field after 18 holes. Has made noise multiple times during his first LIV Golf League season, including a runner-up finish to Brooks Koepka in Orlando. Last year’s top-15 result at The Country Club should be good experience for this year.

Odds to win: 150/1

SERGIO GARCIA

Fireballs GC

U.S. Open starts/best finish: 23 starts/T3 (2005)

Major starts/best finish: 97 starts/1 win (2017 Masters)

Outlook: Claimed one of the eight spots in the final qualifier at Dallas to earn his 24th start in the U.S. Open. His last career win was three years ago, but he nearly ended that drought at LIV Golf Singapore, making the playoff before falling to red-hot Talor Gooch. Has one top-10 result in his last 11 U.S. Open starts.

Odds to win: 180/1

THOMAS PIETERS

RangeGoats GC

U.S. Open starts/best finish: 4 starts/T23 (2020)

Major starts/best finish: 20 starts/T4 (2017 Masters)

Outlook: The big-hitting Belgian remains in search of his form since joining LIV Golf prior to the 2023 season. He’s just 40th in the season-long points race and had to withdraw two weeks ago in DC due to injury.

Odds to win: 250/1

ABRAHAM ANCER

Fireballs GC

U.S. Open starts/best finish: 3 starts/T49 (2019)

Major starts/best finish: 16 starts/T8 (2021 PGA Championship)

Outlook: Started the year on a high note, winning the 2023 PIF Saudi International, but since then, Ancer has struggled to find his form. His best LIV result was a T15 in the season opener at Mayakoba, and he ranks 43rd out of the 48 regulars in the season-long points race. Needs to find his putting stroke; he’s 45th in the League in putting average.

Odds to win: 300/1

CARLOS ORTIZ

Fireballs GC

U.S. Open starts/best finish: 3 starts/T52 (2019)

Major starts/best finish: 8 starts/T52 (2019 U.S. Open)

Outlook: Won a 3-for-1 playoff at the Florida qualifier to earn his spot this week. Making just his second major start in the last two years. Showed good form early in the LIV Golf League season – including a playoff loss in Tucson – but the pace has slowed since then.

Odds to win: 350/1

DAVID PUIG

Torque GC

U.S. Open starts/best finish: 0 starts

Major starts/best finish: 0 starts

Outlook: The 21-year-old Spaniard – the youngest player on the LIV Golf League roster – qualified for his first major by claiming one of the five available spots at the Los Angeles qualifier at Hillcrest CC. That comes after his final-round 66 that helped Torque win the team title at LIV Golf DC. So he’s in good form now; will be interesting to see how he handles the pressure of a major.

Odds to win: 1000/1

MARTIN KAYMER

Cleeks GC

U.S. Open starts/best finish: 14 starts/1 win (2014)

Major starts/best finish: 52 starts/2 wins (2010 PGA Championship, 2014 U.S. Open)

Outlook: May be finally shaking off the rust from his lengthy absence due to offseason wrist surgery. His T23 at LIV Golf DC was his best result in his four starts since returning. The expectation level isn’t high, but Kaymer is at his best in challenging scoring conditions.

Odds to win: 1000/1