Touring the new Partners in Primary Care location

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it's a reminder to give the millions of women who have battled cancer the support, help, and information they need as they deal with a cancer diagnosis and treatment.

A recent survey reveals just how vulnerable one feels as they fight the battle of their lives. Over the summer, nearly a thousand women with all types of cancer were surveyed about emotional and lifestyle recovery. Nearly half of them rated support for body-image issues and improved self-esteem as extremely important to their overall recovery, ranking it a ten out of ten.