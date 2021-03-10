Research: Obesity increases risk for severe COVID-19 illness

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than a year after the pandemic began, we’re still learning about who is most at risk for the coronavirus. Research shows obesity dramatically increases the risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study of more than 70,000 hospitalized COVID patients finds more than half were obese, with 51% obese and 28% overweight.

Experts are convinced people who are obese and get COVID-19 have much worse outcomes. Doctors treating COVID patients say at least one of four conditions — obesity, hypertension, diabetes or heart failure — was responsible for the majority of hospitalizations nationwide.

Obesity was the top risk.

“COVID-19 is like pouring gasoline on a fire when you have those underlying conditions,” shared Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, cardiologist and dean of Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science & Policy, “because it attacks not only the lungs, but attacks the blood vessels, and it causes inflammation throughout the body.”

He hopes most people get the message that maintaining a healthy weight can be life-saving. Obesity can also affect the immune system, which can make people more vulnerable to infections and make it harder to fight them.

It’s estimated 42% of adults in the United States are obese. Many states are prioritizing that patients with obesity receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some doctors are frustrated, though, that as much as the government is telling us to wash our hands and socially distance, there should also be an emphasis on eating well and maintaining a healthy weight.