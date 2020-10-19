Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Local News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Fact-finding review on deadly NLV shooting involving police, 26-year-old suspect
Top Stories
Another Weather Record: Days above 90 degrees
Hoover Dam to reopen to the public on Tuesday
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday morning, Oct. 19, 2020
Video
Trump: Biden will ‘listen to the scientists’ if elected
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Another Weather Record: Days above 90 degrees
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday morning, Oct. 19, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Warm, stagnant pattern is tough to break
Video
Gusty north winds will dry us out even more
Video
Near-record highs today
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 13th
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
Jason Kokrak wins CJ Cup to get PGA Tour title in 233rd try
Video
Vegas ‘misfits’ no more, Golden Knights now expected to win
Speedy WRs help Carr bring vertical game to Raiders
Positive COVID-19 cases confirmed within UNLV football program
Video
En Español
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Health Watch
Alignment Health Plan
Flu Shot
Top Stories
Chatting with Edward James Almos on the release of The Devil has a Name
Video
Top Stories
Nanny Bubby prepares marinated steak
Video
Interstate Batteries of Las Vegas on testing your batteries
Video
Partners in Primary Care is senior focused and ready to help
Video
3rd Annual Pull for a Cure
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Partners in Primary Care is senior focused and ready to help
Health Watch
Posted:
Oct 19, 2020 / 05:54 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Oct 19, 2020 / 05:54 AM PDT
Learn more at PartnersInPrimaryCare.com/
Don't Miss
8 News Now presents: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Video
WATCH: Hispanic Heritage flag ceremony at City Hall
Video
Mariachi group highlights importance of Hispanic Heritage Month
Video
Spanish, Baroque-Pueblo architectural influence seen throughout the Southwest
Video
Hispanic cultural center finding new ways to tell historical narratives
Bernardo de Gálvez: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage in New Orleans
Video
First-generation business owners find dream in sharing heritage, culture
Video
Trending Stories
Police investigate fight, shooting on Las Vegas Strip
Video
Trump: ‘People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots’
Fact-finding review on deadly NLV shooting involving police, 26-year-old suspect
Applications open Monday for small business relief program
Video
President Trump holds rally in Carson City as early voting kicks off in Nevada
Video