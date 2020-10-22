Lifestyle products help to provide emotional, physical recovery care to cancer patients

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s a reminder to give the millions of women who have battled cancer the support, help, and information they need as they deal with a cancer diagnosis and treatment.

A recent survey reveals just how vulnerable one feels as they fight the battle of their lives. Over the summer, nearly a thousand women with all types of cancer were surveyed about emotional and lifestyle recovery. Nearly half of them rated support for body-image issues and improved self-esteem as extremely important to their overall recovery, ranking it a ten out of ten.

But there are companies like Cancer Be Glammed and Wrapped In Love are around to get them through it. The top five recovery and lifestyle products women used or wanted were hair loss solutions like headscarves, hats, and wigs. They were also interested in post-operative clothing such as stylish mastectomy bras, wraps, and garments with easy access to chemotherapy ports.

8 News NOW Anchor Denise Valdez spoke with Lisa Lurie, the co-founder of Cancer Be Glammed, about the support services her company offers.