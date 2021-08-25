Health Watch: Study finds exercising at night could lead to added health benefits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new study finds that exercising at night may have more benefits than initially realized.

Doctor Treena Moholdt led a study in Norway, closely monitoring blood glucose levels of overweight men on a high-fat diet.

Study participants did five days of high-intensity interval training. Some exercised at 6:30 a.m. while others chose to do so at 6:30 p.m.

Wade Alexander, a busy father of two participated in the study and chose the evening option.

“I tend to go late in the evening between 10 p.m. and midnight. Some of my friends think I’m a little crazy they’re already in bed, by the time that I’m checking into the gym and getting started,” Alexander says.

The study found both morning and night exercise improved fitness and oxygen uptake.

But only evening exercise lowered cholesterol and lowered overnight glucose levels which could help burn fat.

Researchers need to conduct a study on women to see if they experience the same benefits.