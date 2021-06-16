Health Watch: Local hospital receives accreditation for excellence in robotic surgery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What if your surgeon told you could have smaller incisions, fewer complications, and generally faster recovery if a robot did your procedure?

A local medical group is being honored as one of the best for robotic assisted procedures.

Robotic surgeries are happening more and more often. For instance, the St. Rose Siena Campus of Dignity Health performs more than 100 of them every month.

It recently achieved accreditation as a center of excellence in robotic surgery by an independent, not-for-profit group.

There are challenges and advantages of working on the forward edge of technology.

Surgeons can perform a broad range of minimally invasive procedures and often times with smaller incisions and shorter recovery times.

The accreditation — of either meeting or exceeding national standards — is the first in Nevada.

“What this means for us is we’ve invited an outside agency in validate and verify is indeed surgical excellence and we have taken that next step in providing that highest quality and safest care for patient,” said Dr. George Buzzas.

The accreditation means St. Rose is among the best in this specialty and the first in Nevada. Surgeons hope it will give patients and families more confidence about this type of approach to medicine.

Common robotic procedures they perform include cardiothoracic, gynecologic and urology surgeries.