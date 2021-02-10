It Takes Heart: Heart attack survivor shares his journey

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This past weekend, millions of us watched the big game! There were high stakes on the gridiron and incredible pressure on the players, coaches and referees.

Since February is American Heart Month, we learned about one man’s journey from battling back after a heart attack to returning to the family and game he loves.

Rusty Spindel dedicated three decades of his life to the game as an officiant for D1 football, and later, the NFL.

“Great part of my life,” he said. “I never looked at it as work!”

But that work came to a dead stop when Spindel suffered a heart attack at 35-years-old.

“I had high blood pressure,” he shared, “a little bit overweight, not really taking care of myself like I should have and woke up one night feeling really bad.”

Spindel passed out and was rushed to the hospital. He was diagnosed with an overactive vagus nerve and mitral valve prolapse (MVP).

“It shut off all the blood to my heart,” Spindel explained. “The amazing thing, it didn’t do any damage to my heart. It knocked me out cold and came close to dying.”

So close, he remembers floating toward the light.

“The nurse then was just sitting there and rubbing my hand, trying to calm me down,” he recounted. “… And I got better.”

Spindel’s young sons and wife took him home a few days later, and the whole family started a new way of life.

“I got on a weight program, eating right, doing all the right things,” he said. “And you and I talked about this, Denise. I refereed football for years, great shape and everything, then in the off season, kinda piled it on.”

Spindel is now retired from football, sticks to daily exercise and does his best to manage stress. It allows him to watch his sons grow up and enjoy 50 years of marriage.

“I had and still have a good life,” he said. “It was important. It was more important for me to be alive for my family than for me.”

Rusty has a condition that millions of people have: MVP. Some call it leaky valve. Mitral valve is one of the four valves of the heart and acts like a one-way door, controlling blood flow. It is supposed to securely open and close.

But MVP is a condition where the flaps of the valve don’t close evenly, causing a backward leakage of the blood. Most of the time, it causes few symptoms, if any, but it can get worse over time.

Two percent of Americans have MVP and don’t know it.