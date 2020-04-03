Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Nevada COVID-19 task force raises $10M in donations in 1 week
Relief fund launched to help out-of-work restaurant workers
Video
US sheds 701,000 jobs, ending a record-long hiring streak
Nevada jobless claims pile up, governor concedes problems
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Hang on to your hats & small dogs in the breezy winds
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, April 1st
Video
Top Stories
No joke, we’re expecting 80s today
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, March 31st
Video
Warmer “working out” temps to finish March
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, March 30th
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
NFL Draft
Golden Knights
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Lights Soccer
Aces – WNBA
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Las Vegas could host NFL Draft in 2022
Top Stories
New payment options with UNLV tickets for football and basketball
NHL extends isolation period to April 15
Video
Two-Minute Sports: Tuesday March 31
Video
NFL power rankings for 2020
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
TailG8 Treats
All Custom Iron
Top Stories
How to properly uses masks and gloves
Video
Top Stories
Attorney Eric Palacios on the “No Eviction Policy”
Video
All Custom Iron on what separates their security doors from others
Video
Southwest Medical doctors and nurses are fighting on the front line
Video
Keep your home air clean with One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
US sheds 701,000 jobs, ending a record-long hiring streak
Attorney Eric Palacios on the “No Eviction Policy”
Law Vegas NOW
Posted:
Apr 3, 2020 / 06:23 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Apr 3, 2020 / 06:23 AM PDT
Attorney Eric Palacios on the “”No Eviction Policy”
Trending Stories
Caesars Entertainment announces mass furloughs
USPS hiring workers at Nevada post offices
Pres. Trump coronavirus task force briefing for April 2
Video
UPDATE: Nevada reports 26 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
Federal ‘Paycheck Protection Program’ offers relief for small businesses across Las Vegas
Video