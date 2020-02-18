Tour De Force is an anti-bullying Cirque performance

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Temps get back to normal as you get back to work
Video
10 fires reported in California, Nevada in last week
Video
43 minors caught in Massachusetts bar
Video
Pier 1 filing for bankruptcy, 2 Las Vegas stores closing
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Temps get back to normal as you get back to work
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, February 17th
Video
Top Stories
Winds and chilly temps taking the day off
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, February 14th
Video
A sweet finish to the week
Video
Enjoy being outdoors right now
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
Big Race – Daytona
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Vegas beats Caps for 3rd straight win; Ovi stuck on 698
Top Stories
Ex-Syracuse Chief, Yankee Tony Fernandez dead at 57
Video
Fleury gets 60th career shutout, Vegas blanks Islanders 1-0
PSU alums: McGloin struggles, Thompkins shines in XFL match-up
Two Minute Sports: Friday Feb. 14
Video
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Facials, massages and skin care at Massage Envy
Video
Top Stories
Evel Pie shows off new vegan menu
Video
Comedian Bill Dawes visits Las Vegas Now
Video
Taylor Dane to discuss her tour and more
Video
Spreading smiles with the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Bloomberg makes debate stage, facing Dem rivals for 1st time in Las Vegas
Tour De Force is an anti-bullying Cirque performance
las vegas now
Posted:
Feb 18, 2020 / 06:09 AM PST
/
Updated:
Feb 18, 2020 / 06:09 AM PST
Over 160,000 students stay home from school every day due to bullying.
Trending Stories
UPDATE: 12-year-old boy dies days after being hit by driver, 9-year-old girl still in critical condition
Video
Cirque artist falls during ‘Beatles LOVE’ performance
Nevada Democratic Debate: What you need to know
Man who police say struck 2 children in crosswalk lived in same neighborhood as them and their family
Video
Events: Vice President, Democratic presidential candidates in Las Vegas Valley before Nevada caucus