Las Vegas Concert Calendar

April Concerts:

KATY PERRY

Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World

April 5-15

ALSO READ: Katy Perry kicks off residency at sold-out Resorts World Theatre

GORILLAZ

Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

April 12

BARRY MANILOW

Residency at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

April 13-15, 20-22

ALSO READ: Barry Manilow will return to the Westgate’s International Theater

BRAD PAISLEY

“Brad Paisley: The Acoustic Storyteller” at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

April 14-15

ALSO READ: Country singer Brad Paisley to make Wynn debut in June

USHER

“Usher: My Way

The Vegas Residency” at Dolby Live at Park MGM

April 14-29

ALSO READ: Usher announces Las Vegas residency

IGGY POP

“Iggy Pop & The Losers” at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

April 29

May Concerts:

THE CHICKS

“The Chicks

Six Nights in Vegas” at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

May 3-13

ROD STEWART

“Rod Stewart: The Hits” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 3-13

ALSO READ: Rod Stewart announces return to Caesars Palace for 9 shows

KOOL AND THE GANG

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

May 5,6

THE B-52S

Residency at Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas

May 5-13

KATY PERRY

Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World

May 12-28

ALSO READ: Katy Perry kicks off residency at sold-out Resorts World Theatre

SANTANA

“An Intimate Evening with Santana” at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

May 17-28

ALSO READ: Carlos Santana Returns To Electrify the House of Blues Stage

BARRY MANILOW

Residency at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

May 18-27

ALSO READ: Barry Manilow will return to the Westgate’s International Theater

GARTH BROOKS

“Garth Brooks/Plus ONE

The Vegas Residency” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 18-28

ALSO READ: Garth Brooks extends Las Vegas concert dates due to ‘extraordinary’ demand

RINGO STARR

“Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band” at Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas

May 24-27

BRUNO MARS

“Bruno Mars Las Vegas” at Dolby Live at Park MGM

May 24-31

June Concerts:

GARTH BROOKS

“Garth Brooks/Plus ONE

The Vegas Residency” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 1-4

ALSO READ: Garth Brooks extends Las Vegas concert dates due to ‘extraordinary’ demand

BRUNO MARS

“Bruno Mars Las Vegas” at Dolby Live at Park MGM

June 2, 3

JAMES TAYLOR

“James Taylor and His All-Star Band: An Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement” at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – June 3-10

BARRY MANILOW

Residency at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

June 8-17

ALSO READ: Barry Manilow will return to the Westgate’s International Theater

ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS

Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

June 14

KEITH URBAN

“Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency” at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

June 16-30

ALSO READ: Keith Urban readies for 2023 Las Vegas residency

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World

June 21-30

USHER

“Usher: My Way

The Vegas Residency” at Dolby Live at Park MGM

June 16-29

ALSO READ: Usher announces Las Vegas residency

July Concerts:

KEITH URBAN

“Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency” at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

July 1

ALSO READ: Keith Urban readies for 2023 Las Vegas residency

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World

July 1

USHER

“Usher: My Way

The Vegas Residency” at Dolby Live at Park MGM

July 1-15

ALSO READ: Usher announces Las Vegas residency

GARTH BROOKS

“Garth Brooks/Plus ONE

The Vegas Residency” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

July 6-23

ALSO READ: Garth Brooks extends Las Vegas concert dates due to ‘extraordinary’ demand

MIRANDA LAMBERT

“Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency” at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

July 7-22

ALSO READ: Miranda Lambert announces Las Vegas residency

CHARLIE PUTH

“Charlie Puth Presents The ‘Charlie’ Live Experience” at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

July 8

BARRY MANILOW

Residency at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

July 13-22

ALSO READ: Barry Manilow will return to the Westgate’s International Theater

NICKELBACK

“Nickelback: Get Rollin’ Tour” at T-Mobile Arena

July 15

ALSO READ: Nickelback bringing back ‘Those Days’ with Las Vegas stop on ‘Get Rollin’ Tour

MAROON 5

“M5LV: The Residency” at Dolby Live at Park MGM

July 28, 29

ALSO READ: Maroon 5 announces Las Vegas residency at Park MGM amidst Adam Levine scandal

KATY PERRY

Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World

July 28, 29

ALSO READ: Katy Perry kicks off residency at sold-out Resorts World Theatre

KELLY CLARKSON

“Chemistry… an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson” at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

July 28,29

ALSO READ: Kelly Clarkson set for Las Vegas residency

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS

“The World is a Vampire Tour” at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

July 28,30

August Concerts:

KATY PERRY

Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World

August 2-12

ALSO READ: Katy Perry kicks off residency at sold-out Resorts World Theatre

MAROON 5

“M5LV: The Residency” at Dolby Live at Park MGM

August 2-12

ALSO READ: Maroon 5 announces Las Vegas residency at Park MGM amidst Adam Levine scandal

KELLY CLARKSON

“Chemistry… an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson” at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

August 2-19

ALSO READ: Kelly Clarkson set for Las Vegas residency

LITTLE RIVER BAND

“Little River Band” at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

August 5

BIG TIME RUSH

“Big Time Rush: Can’t Get Enough Tour” at MGM Grand Garden Arena

August 12

THE B-52S

Residency at Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas

August 25-30

BEYONCÉ

“Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour” at Allegiant Stadium

August 26, 27

ALSO READ: Beyoncé adds 2nd Las Vegas show for Renaissance World Tour

DURAN DURAN

“Duran Duran: Future Past” at T-Mobile Arena

August 26

LUKE BRYAN

Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World

August 30

ALSO READ: ‘Luke Bryan: Vegas’ Residency Continues

September Concerts:

DRAKE

“It’s All a Blur” Tour at T-Mobile Arena

September 1, 2

ALSO READ: Drake’s 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage announced

WEEZER

“Weezer: Indie Rock Road Trip” at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

September 1

LUKE BRYAN

Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World

September 2-9

ALSO READ: ‘Luke Bryan: Vegas’ Residency Continues

THE B-52S

Residency at Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas

September 2, 3

VAN MORRISON

Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

September 6-9

SANTANA

“An Intimate Evening with Santana” at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

September 6-17

ALSO READ: Carlos Santana Returns To Electrify the House of Blues Stage

ED SHEERAN

“+–=÷x Tour” (pronounced “Mathematics Tour”) at Allegiant Stadium

September 9

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran to stop in Las Vegas for ‘The Mathematics Tour’

BARRY MANILOW

Residency at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

September 14-16

ALSO READ: Barry Manilow will return to the Westgate’s International Theater

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World

September 20-30

October Concerts:

PINK

“P!NK: Summer Carnival 2023” at Allegiant Stadium – October 7

MADONNA

“Madonna – The Celebration Tour” at T-Mobile Arena – October 7-8

ALSO READ: Madonna announces Las Vegas show in Oct. 2023

USHER

“Usher: My Way

The Vegas Residency” at Dolby Live at Park MGM

October 11-28

ALSO READ: Usher announces Las Vegas residency

BARRY MANILOW

Residency at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

October 12-21

ALSO READ: Barry Manilow will return to the Westgate’s International Theater

November Concerts:

KEITH URBAN

“Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency” at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

November 1-18

ALSO READ: Keith Urban readies for 2023 Las Vegas residency

SANTANA

“An Intimate Evening with Santana” at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

November 1-12

ALSO READ: Carlos Santana Returns To Electrify the House of Blues Stage

BARRY MANILOW

Residency at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

November 9-30

ALSO READ: Barry Manilow will return to the Westgate’s International Theater

ROD STEWART

“Rod Stewart: The Hits” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – November 10-22

GARTH BROOKS

“Garth Brooks/Plus ONE

The Vegas Residency” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

November 29

ALSO READ: Garth Brooks extends Las Vegas concert dates due to ‘extraordinary’ demand

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World

November 29

MIRANDA LAMBERT

“Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency” at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

November 30

ALSO READ: Miranda Lambert announces Las Vegas residency

December Concerts:

BARRY MANILOW

Residency at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

December 1-9

ALSO READ: Barry Manilow will return to the Westgate’s International Theater

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World

December 1-9

GARTH BROOKS

“Garth Brooks/Plus ONE

The Vegas Residency” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

December 1-16

ALSO READ: Garth Brooks extends Las Vegas concert dates due to ‘extraordinary’ demand

DEPECHE MODE

“Memento Mori Tour” at T-Mobile Arena

December 1