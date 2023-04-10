Las Vegas Concert Calendar

April Concerts:

KATY PERRY
Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World
April 5-15 

GORILLAZ
Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
April 12

BARRY MANILOW
Residency at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
April 13-15, 20-22

BRAD PAISLEY
“Brad Paisley: The Acoustic Storyteller” at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
April 14-15 

USHER
“Usher: My Way
The Vegas Residency” at Dolby Live at Park MGM
April 14-29 

IGGY POP
“Iggy Pop & The Losers” at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
April 29

May Concerts:

THE CHICKS
“The Chicks
Six Nights in Vegas” at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
May 3-13 

ROD STEWART
“Rod Stewart: The Hits” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
May 3-13 

KOOL AND THE GANG
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
May 5,6 

THE B-52S
Residency at Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas
May 5-13 

KATY PERRY
Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World
May 12-28 

SANTANA
“An Intimate Evening with Santana” at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay
May 17-28 

BARRY MANILOW
Residency at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
May 18-27 

GARTH BROOKS
“Garth Brooks/Plus ONE
The Vegas Residency” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
May 18-28 

RINGO STARR
“Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band” at Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas
May 24-27 

BRUNO MARS
“Bruno Mars Las Vegas” at Dolby Live at Park MGM
May 24-31 

June Concerts:

GARTH BROOKS
“Garth Brooks/Plus ONE
The Vegas Residency” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
June 1-4 

BRUNO MARS
“Bruno Mars Las Vegas” at Dolby Live at Park MGM
June 2, 3 

JAMES TAYLOR
“James Taylor and His All-Star Band: An Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement” at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – June 3-10

BARRY MANILOW
Residency at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
June 8-17 

ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS
Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
June 14

KEITH URBAN
“Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency” at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
June 16-30 

CARRIE UNDERWOOD
Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World
June 21-30 

USHER
“Usher: My Way
The Vegas Residency” at Dolby Live at Park MGM
June 16-29 

July Concerts:

KEITH URBAN
“Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency” at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
July 1 

CARRIE UNDERWOOD
Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World
July 1 

USHER
“Usher: My Way
The Vegas Residency” at Dolby Live at Park MGM
July 1-15

GARTH BROOKS
“Garth Brooks/Plus ONE
The Vegas Residency” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
July 6-23 

MIRANDA LAMBERT
“Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency” at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
July 7-22 

CHARLIE PUTH
“Charlie Puth Presents The ‘Charlie’ Live Experience” at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
July 8

BARRY MANILOW
Residency at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
July 13-22 

NICKELBACK
“Nickelback: Get Rollin’ Tour” at T-Mobile Arena
July 15 

MAROON 5
“M5LV: The Residency” at Dolby Live at Park MGM
July 28, 29 

KATY PERRY
Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World
July 28, 29 

KELLY CLARKSON
“Chemistry… an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson” at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
July 28,29

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS
“The World is a Vampire Tour” at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
July 28,30

August Concerts:

KATY PERRY
Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World
August 2-12 

MAROON 5
“M5LV: The Residency” at Dolby Live at Park MGM
August 2-12 

KELLY CLARKSON
“Chemistry… an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson” at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
August 2-19

LITTLE RIVER BAND
“Little River Band” at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
August 5 

BIG TIME RUSH
“Big Time Rush: Can’t Get Enough Tour” at MGM Grand Garden Arena
August 12

THE B-52S
Residency at Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas
August 25-30 

BEYONCÉ
“Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour” at Allegiant Stadium
August 26, 27 

DURAN DURAN
“Duran Duran: Future Past” at T-Mobile Arena
August 26 

LUKE BRYAN
Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World
August 30 

September Concerts:

DRAKE
“It’s All a Blur” Tour at T-Mobile Arena
September 1, 2

WEEZER
“Weezer: Indie Rock Road Trip” at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
September 1

LUKE BRYAN
Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World
September 2-9

THE B-52S
Residency at Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas
September 2, 3

VAN MORRISON
Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
September 6-9

SANTANA
“An Intimate Evening with Santana” at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay
September 6-17

ED SHEERAN
“+–=÷x Tour” (pronounced “Mathematics Tour”) at Allegiant Stadium
September 9

BARRY MANILOW
Residency at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
September 14-16

CARRIE UNDERWOOD
Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World
September 20-30

October Concerts:

PINK
“P!NK: Summer Carnival 2023” at Allegiant Stadium – October 7 

MADONNA
“Madonna – The Celebration Tour” at T-Mobile Arena – October 7-8

USHER
“Usher: My Way
The Vegas Residency” at Dolby Live at Park MGM
October 11-28 

BARRY MANILOW
Residency at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
October 12-21 

November Concerts:

KEITH URBAN
“Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency” at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
November 1-18

SANTANA
“An Intimate Evening with Santana” at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay
November 1-12

BARRY MANILOW
Residency at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
November 9-30

ROD STEWART
“Rod Stewart: The Hits” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – November 10-22  

GARTH BROOKS
“Garth Brooks/Plus ONE
The Vegas Residency” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
November 29

CARRIE UNDERWOOD
Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World
November 29 

MIRANDA LAMBERT
“Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency” at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood 
November 30

December Concerts:

BARRY MANILOW
Residency at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
December 1-9

CARRIE UNDERWOOD
Residency at The Theatre at Resorts World
December 1-9 

GARTH BROOKS
“Garth Brooks/Plus ONE
The Vegas Residency” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
December 1-16

DEPECHE MODE
“Memento Mori Tour” at T-Mobile Arena
December 1 