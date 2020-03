The wonder and awe of America’s 1st National Recreation Area is located right here in Southern Nevada. Lake Mead Mohave Adventures features fun for everyone! Boating, fishing, swimming and water-skiing adventures surrounded by beautiful painted canyons and mountains. Some of the most scenic, primitive backcountry in America, here you find busy marinas, as you venture the Colorado River, Lake Mead, and Lake Mohave through one of the hottest, driest regions on earth.

LOCATIONS