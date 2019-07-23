Send an email to Kirsten

Emmy-Winning Anchor and 2017 Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame Member, Kirsten Joyce loves brightening people’s mornings as the Good Day Anchor at 8 News NOW. She’s been on air for more than 20 years, and has always loved being part of a morning crew.

Her favorite part of living in Las Vegas and working at KLAS-TV is learning about all the different ways people give back to this wonderful community. She features various non-profits in her weekly “Acts of Kindness” segment getting her inspiration from viewers who alert her to the many different ways individuals and groups are making our area a better place to live and raise a family.

She had the wonderful opportunity to “Get out and Go” a segment that tested her skills as a rock-crawler, ice fisher, dog musher, snowmobiler and much more. You name it, she’s tried it.

In 2006 she had an opportunity to join “3TV’s Arizona’s Family” the #1 Independent in the country, as an anchor/reporter where she interviewed the likes of President Barack Obama, Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Senator John McCain, and Janet Napolitano.

Four years later, she moved back to Seattle to be closer to family while pregnant, as an anchor/reporter for Seattle’s KCPQ-TV. She then freelanced with KING TV, and Northwest Cable News, as well as Microsoft’s MSN. Although it was great to spend time with family and friends, her career would once again pull her and her family back to Nevada where she happily exchanged nine months of rain for sunshine 🙂

She and her husband love living in Southern Nevada. They have two daughters and a ragdoll cat. They love boating, traveling, wine tasting, finding new “happy hours”, and discovering all the special things that make Nevada home.