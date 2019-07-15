Send an email to Jon

Follow Jon on Twitter

Ralph Waldo Emerson once said “Nothing great is ever achieved without enthusiasm.”

Jon Tritsch has applied that message to his entire life, but nothing draws the passion out more than sports.

One year in school he dressed up like a football goal post for Halloween, drew the Nebraska ‘N’ in ketchup on every single sandwich and read off the class roll with height, weight and hometown as if it was a starting lineup. He was 9.

There was no turning back.

Jon grew up in Nebraska, played five sports in high school and football in college in Minnesota. Despite his love of competing, Jon was always very aware of his God-given athletic limitations.

The focus has always been on becoming a sportscaster. After graduating college, he became an entry-level reporter in Lincoln covering University of Nebraska sports, but having to work the over-night shift at a grocery store to pay the bills.

His first anchoring position came in Sioux City, IA where he developed a passion for story-telling and being involved in the community.

He moved on to Central Texas where he covered Baylor and the religion of high school football.

As a son of a kindergarten teacher, Jon felt a calling to get out of TV to coach and teach special education at an inner city high school. It was the most rewarding experience of his life but he couldn’t get rid of the craving to tell stories and cover big games. He returned to broadcasting at the CBS/FOX station in Bakersfield and spent two years anchoring and co-hosting one of the most extensive high school football shows in the country.

Jon comes to Las Vegas pumped about this historically rich sports town and the people who make it special. Jon is proud of his Faith and loves history and traveling. He hopes to have a family and dog someday but is taking on responsibility gradually by starting with a house plant.

Most of all Jon wants to tell your story and how sports have impacted your life.