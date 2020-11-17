Army looking to hire, will host virtual career fair Nov. 20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Army Recruiting is hosting a virtual career fair on Nov. 20 to educate interested individuals about full-time and part-time careers.

During the hiring event, Army recruiters will provide information about the benefits of military service, including health insurance, retirement plans, training and education opportunities and family support programs.

There are a wide variety of career options, ranging from traditional combat roles to support positions in logistics, engineering and technology, the U.S. Army says.

Qualified applicants may be eligible for bonuses up to $40,000 or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000.

For more on the hiring event, click HERE.

For more information about the Army’s virtual career fair in your area or to request an interview, please contact the Salt Lake City Army Recruiting Battalion Public Affairs Office at 801-974-9518 or usarmy.knox.usarec.list.6jbn-apa@mail.mil