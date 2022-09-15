Robert Telles arrested in 2020 on domestic violence charge, which was later dropped

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Videos obtained Thursday by the 8 News Now Investigators show an apparently intoxicated Rob Telles arguing with police officers as they took him into custody following a domestic violence incident two years ago.

“Who did I hit?” Who did I hit?” Telles, the county’s public administrator and an elected Democrat, is seen in one video being led out of his house in handcuffs and then put in a police cruiser.

“Cameras, cameras, can anybody tell me who I did? Who the hell did I hit?” Telles said in one body camera video. “This is like totally, you guys just want to take me down because I’m a public official. I didn’t hit anybody. I didn’t touch anybody.”

Robert Telles, 45, was arrested on charges of domestic violence battery and resisting a public officer on March 1, 2020. The domestic battery charge was later dismissed that September. (City of Las Vegas/KLAS)

The family of the elected official now-accused of murdering a Las Vegas investigative reporter barricaded themselves in a room during a prior incident where Telles reportedly yelled, “Kill me,” a report obtained earlier this week said.

8 News Now does not identify victims of domestic violence.

Police arrested Telles on charges of domestic violence battery and resisting a public officer on March 1, 2020. The domestic battery charge was later dismissed that September.

A report alleges Telles threatened a family member so-much-so that they and two other family members barricaded themselves in a room. Telles was in the public administrator position at the time.

A person called police saying she and Telles began to argue that night while at a Las Vegas Strip casino, a report said.

Robert Telles’ 2022 booking photo. (LVMPD)

“This is my home. I haven’t hurt anybody. I haven’t touched anybody. I love my family. I love my wife. You guys want to take me down.”

A judge later sentenced Telles to a 90-day suspended sentence on the resisting charge and ordered him to take an online class. The charge was later dismissed in 2021 following Telles’ completion of the class.

Telles, was taken into custody last Wednesday in the murder of Jeff German. Telles faces one charge of open murder. A court hearing Tuesday was postponed until later this month. He remained held without bail.

Telles continues to take home his $130,000 salary.