LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Radio traffic recorded after a driver hit and killed two Nevada State Police troopers on a Las Vegas freeway indicates other officers could not initially find the two men.

The sergeant and trooper were investigating a potentially impaired driver who may have been asleep at the wheel on the side of Interstate 15 northbound at the D Street offramp when the second driver hit and killed them, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

The troopers were thrown into the air and landed on the road below I-15, sources said. The two men died from their injuries.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, LVMPD Deputy Chief Branden Clarkson said. Metro police, with the help of other area police agencies, arrested the suspected driver at an apartment complex at Monroe Avenue and J Street.

Sources told the 8 News Now Investigators that impairment was suspected, though Clarkson did not confirm that fact during the brief Thursday news conference. He was expected to face charges including two counts of DUI resulting in death, sources said.

8 News Now is not yet identifying the two officers until confirmation from Nevada State Police that their families have been notified. The video in this article is edited to remove any identification of the two troopers.

The radio traffic includes one of the fallen officers relaying to a dispatcher that he has pulled over to investigate the driver who appeared to be asleep near the off-ramp. About nine minutes later, two other troopers discuss the search for them.

“I’m trying to understand [one trooper] and [another trooper] are missing and you don’t know where they are?” a state police officer is heard in dispatch audio.

“I see one trooper,” another officer replied. “One trooper’s on D Street. I don’t know — I don’t know where [one trooper is].”

“Dispatcher, do you see [one trooper’s] car on the map?” the first trooper replied.

“We’re going to have to shut down this ramp. I’ve got [the second trooper] and it’s not looking good,” the officer said.

The double-fatal crash happened on the side of Interstate 15 northbound at the D Street offramp. (KLAS)

The driver whom the troopers were assisting on the side of the road was not injured, Clarkson said.

The Injured Police Officer’s Fund helps reduce the financial burden on police officers and their families after they are injured or killed in the line of duty. To donate, visit ipof.vegas/nevada-state-police-donation.