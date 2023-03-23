LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman has filed a lawsuit against rapper Blueface and a now-closed Las Vegas gentlemen’s club after a shooting in October, documents said.

Jasmine Nicole Brooks said she was injured in the incident on Oct. 8, 2022. The lawsuit does not say how Brooks was allegedly hurt, only saying she “sustained injuries to her body, specifically her face as a result of defendants’ inadequate, unreasonable and egregiously deficient security of the property.”

Police arrested the 26-year-old Los Angeles-based performer, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, in Las Vegas in November. He was charged with attempted murder and was later released on $50,000 bail.

The shooting victim said he was shot outside of Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club on Windy Road off the Las Vegas Strip, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained last year said. The victim said he recognized Porter in the venue and had spoken “with him earlier in the night.”

Rapper Blueface performs during Spotify’s RapCaviar Live at Varsity Theater on April 5, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images for Spotify)

Police said Porter had entered the club about 5 minutes before the shooting and had gone through a metal detector, documents said.

“It appears that words were exchanged and a black male adult in dark clothing aggressively approaches [the victim’s] truck reaching towards his waistband area,” documents said. “[The victim] accelerates in his truck, and a black male adult in a hooded sweatshirt brandishes a handgun and discharges what appears to be two rounds at the vehicle.”

The man said he made a joke about Porter “speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle,” documents said. The victim was shot in his hand and survived.

Brooks claims the club failed to keep the property safe and allegedly allowed guns on its property, leading to her injuries, documents said.

“At all relevant times, [the gentlemen’s club] allowed defendant Blueface to be a guest on their premises while in possession of an unidentified firearm,” her lawsuit said.

Brooks’ lawsuit also claims Blueface “breached his duty of reasonable care by carrying and firing a firearm into a crowded room of people,” documents said. She is seeking a jury trial for more than $15,000 in damages, which is standard in civil cases.

In a separate case, attorneys for the club’s owner filed a lawsuit against Porter on Dec. 29, saying “as a direct result of [Blueface’s] negligence, willful, and/or reckless conduct, the club’s licenses were revoked” on Oct. 14, records showed.

Porter’s attorneys have asked a judge to pause that civil case as his criminal proceedings move forward. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 7.