LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman accused of having an inappropriate relationship with Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is in jail facing a murder charge, has left the office for another county department, a spokesman confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators.

Roberta Lee-Kennett transferred to the Department of Social Service as a family service specialist effective Sept. 17, according to the spokesman.

Telles, 45, is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German, 69. German was found stabbed to death outside his northwest valley home on Sept. 3.

German wrote several stories exposing problems at the Public Administrator’s Office under the leadership of Telles. Video at the center of one story showed Telles and Lee-Kennett moving around in the backseat of a vehicle in a parking garage. Both Telles and Lee-Kennett are married.

The pair told German that they were “hugging,” according to a Review-Journal article published in May.

“Both Telles and Lee-Kennett acknowledged driving separately to the parking structure at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets mall several times earlier this year and entering the back seat of her car,” German wrote. “They said they just talked about the problems in the office and only hugged each other.”

Telles lost the Democratic primary to his assistant public administrator Rita Reid.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office is seeking an order to remove Telles from office. He is still getting paid a salary of nearly $120,000 a year.

Telles faces a charge of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon, with an enhancement that the victim is age 60 or older. He is expected to appear in court for the murder charge on Oct. 26.

Lee-Kennett could not be reached for comment.