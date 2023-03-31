LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman allegedly broke into a Las Vegas church through a window, got undressed and then put on clothing she found in the religious building, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Cinthia Rodriguez-Espinoza, 39, faces a charge of damaging religious property, documents said. Police had also arrested Rodriguez Espinoza on a burglary charge, but records showed prosecutors dropped that violation.

On Sunday, March 26, police were called to the reported burglary at Redeemer Lutheran Church near Pecos Road and Owens Avenue in the northeast valley, officers said. The caller, identified as Rodriguez Espinoza, said an alarm was sounded and “she wanted it to be turned off,” police said.

Cinthia Rodriguez-Espinoza, 39, faces a charge of damaging religious property, documents said. Police had also arrested Rodriguez Espinoza on a burglary charge, but records showed prosecutors dropped that violation. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Another person also called police saying a woman, later identified as Rodriguez-Espinoza, had broken into the church, officers said.

Rodriguez-Espinoza told police she was walking down Pecos Road “when she began to notice that her skin was changing colors,” officers said.

On Sunday, March 26, police were called to the reported burglary at Redeemer Lutheran Church near Pecos Road and Owens Avenue in the northeast valley, officers said. (KLAS)

Rodriguez-Espinoza then allegedly broke several windows at the church, climbed into the building, took off her clothes and put on clothing from the church, police said.

The church’s pastor provided police video, which they said showed Rodriguez Espinoza breaking the windows.

Las Vegas Metro police officers said Rodriguez-Espinoza “climbed into the school portion of the church.” (KLAS)

Judge Rebecca Saxe set Rodriguez-Espinoza’s bail at $1,000 during her initial court appearance on Monday, records showed. Rodriguez-Espinoza later rejected an offer from prosecutors, but court records do not indicate what that deal was. Prosecutors then asked the court to deny Rodriguez-Espinoza’s potential release from custody.

The week before her arrest, Rodriguez-Espinoza pleaded no contest to a charge of destroying property, records showed. Judge Joseph Sciscento ordered her to stay out of trouble, complete impulse control counseling and pay restitution.

Rodriguez-Espinoza remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center without the possibility of paying bail as of Friday, records showed. Saxe ordered Rodriguez-Espinoza to stay out of trouble and away from the church should she be released pending trial.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled in Las Vegas Justice Court for April 12.