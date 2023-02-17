NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A woman faces arson and trespassing charges for allegedly setting a fire at a North Las Vegas restaurant, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

North Las Vegas police arrested Shondra Duboise, 48, on charges of arson, attempted arson, trespassing not amounting to burglary and using or possessing drug paraphernalia, records said.

On Feb. 9, police were called to a restaurant on Las Vegas Boulevard near Carey Avenue for a report of a woman, later identified as Duboise, who was “flipping tables inside and trying to light the curtains on fire,” documents said.

As police were on their way, a person called dispatchers again, saying Duboise allegedly had lit a fire, documents said.

An employee later told police Duboise demanded “patrons of the restaurant to give her food,” documents said.

As officers arrested Duboise, they said they found a glass pipe on her.

North Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Natalie Tyrrell set bail at $2,000. Duboise remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Friday. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 28.

It was not known Friday how much damage, if any, Duboise caused at the restaurant.