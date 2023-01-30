Police say Hend Bustami prevously told them she was 'too good looking' to be arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman accused of killing her mother, after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested, arrived back in Las Vegas over the weekend to face the murder charge filed against her, records showed.

Las Vegas Metro police said Hend Bustami, 28, killed her mother, Afaf Hussanen, 61, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, in a south valley neighborhood in the 10000 block of June Flower Drive near Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue. Bustami and Hussanen lived in the home together, police said.

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported in October, police believe Bustami called police after allegedly killing her mother, saying, “I think I killed my mommy.” California Highway Patrol troopers later located Bustami driving near Barstow, police said. While speaking to officers, Bustami, who police said was covered in blood, allegedly said she had killed her mother.

While speaking with investigators, Bustami said she and her mother had gotten into a fight before stabbing her with shards of glass.

Bustami had been in a California jail awaiting extradition before her first court appearance Sunday.

During that brief hearing, a judge said there was probable cause to hold her on the murder charge. The judge denied setting bail due to that charge.

As 8 News Now first reported, police arrested Bustami in August for reportedly skipping out on a restaurant tab and violating airport rules at Harry Reid International Airport. Bustami told officers at the time that she was under arrest because she was so good-looking, an arrest report said. Prosecutors later dismissed the charge.

A 28-year-old woman who previously told police she was too good-looking to be arrested is now accused of killing her mother. Las Vegas Metro police said Hend Bustami killed her 62-year-old mother in a south valley neighborhood in the 10000 block of June Flower Drive near Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Police later learned Bustami had a warrant out of Las Vegas Municipal Court. Records show she faced a battery charge in June. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and later released.

The citation the 8 News Now Investigators obtained last year indicated Bustami was accused of battery against a security guard at a business in the Arts District. The arresting officer noted Bustami could not sign the citation he wrote against her because she was intoxicated.

Bustami failed to show up to her arraignment in July, which led to a judge issuing a bench warrant for her arrest.

Las Vegas Metro police received 12 calls for service at the home in 2022 alone, records 8 News Now obtained Wednesday said. Most of these calls, seven, were for “family disturbances,” among others for reports of a missing person, civil matters and a suicide attempt.

A preliminary hearing in the murder case was scheduled for March 29.