LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of attempting to steal another woman’s baby at Harry Reid International Airport, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.

Amanda Yates faces a single charge of violating airport rules.

On Friday, Oct. 21, police were called to a gate in the airport’s Terminal 3 for a report of a woman who was attempting to grab another passenger’s baby.

A few hours earlier, police had encountered Yates in an unfounded call regarding domestic violence, they said.

Officers said Yates was yelling at other passengers in the gate area when they arrived.

“Yates stated, ‘that is my child, I swear,’” according to a report. The child’s actual mother said Yates had commented earlier about how the child was “cute.”

At some point, Yates reached over toward her and the baby and yelled, “Give me my f—— baby b—,” police said.

Police arrested Yates and brought her to the Clark County Detention Center. A judge released Yates on her own recognizance. She was no longer detained at the jail as of Wednesday and was due in court in December.

Yates does not face any kidnapping charge.