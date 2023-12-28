LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A woman accused in a murder plot with a former pro basketball player appeared in court on Thursday.

Sakari Harnden, 19, appeared before a judge regarding a kidnapping charge and now faces a murder charge along with former NBA G-League player Chance Comanche.

Her defense attorney acknowledged that both cases are expected to be combined.

Photo of Chance Comanche (left) provided by Associated Press. Photo of Sakari Harnden (right) provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Harnden and Comanche are accused of killing 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers on Dec. 6.

Harden is expected back in court next week on an unrelated theft charge.

Comanche is expected to be brought from California where he was arrested.