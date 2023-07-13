LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Video obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators shows a wild horse escape from a pen after being captured, limp with what appears to be a broken leg, and then getting chased by both a man on horseback and a helicopter.

The operation is funded by the federal government to control the population of wild horses.

The horse was then shot and killed, according to Laura Leigh who heads Wild Horse Education. The group advocates for the well-being of wild horses and has fought against the government roundups.

Leigh also provided a video of a newborn foal in a pen. The horse was found dead the following day, according to Leigh.

Leigh said that the video shows abuse and is demanding that the Bureau of Land Management immediately stop the two government roundups currently happening in eastern Nevada or at least suspend them due to the heat index.

“July is actual foaling season in this area. BLM does not identify foaling season using data, just assertion,” Leigh said. “This time of year is the most vulnerable time of year. The vulnerability for mares and foals is obvious, but stallions are also in high gear trying to protect their families. BLM should not be rounding up in July, ever.”

Two government roundups began on July 9. The BLM’s Elko and Ely offices were handling the operations. The BLM hired a government contractor to gather and remove more than 3,100 wild horses, according to the agency’s website. Up to 15 horses would be treated with the birth control method “GonaCon Equine” and then released back to the range, the website stated.

The BLM has continuously claimed that the wild horse population needs to be controlled to protect public lands, restore ecological balance, and “multiple-use relationship on public lands.”

Critics have argued that the government’s method of controlling the population is inhumane.

As of July 13, the BLM reported a total of five deaths and 527 wild horses captured.

Horses that survive the roundups will be transported to a facility where they will be checked by a veterinarian and prepared for adoption, according to the BLM.

Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus introduced a bill in 2022 to ban the use of helicopters. In May, the “Wild Horse and Burro Protection Act” was introduced into Congress marking the first step of the legislative process.

Nevada has the largest population of wild horses.