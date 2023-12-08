LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman pleaded guilty Thursday in a Las Vegas child abuse case after children were found locked in a cage last June.

Amanda Stamper, 33, pleaded guilty to three felony counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment on Thursday.

A grand jury in Clark County previously indicted Stamper on seven counts of felony child abuse and neglect for failing to intervene sooner as her husband Travis Doss abused his biological children.

The grand jury indicted Doss on 38 counts of child abuse, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, one count of sex trafficking and one count of living off of the earnings of a prostitute. All of the charges are felonies.

The 8 News Now Investigators obtained body camera video which showed Las Vegas Metro police officers entering the family’s extended stay unit and finding six children aged 11 and younger home alone. Two boys were locked in a dog cage. All of the children exhibited signs of child abuse, according to police.

Allegations dated back to 2019, according to the Clark County District Attorney’s office. The children were found after Stamper called 911 from a Walgreens across the street from the extended stay residence near Valley View and Flamingo.

“I tried to stop him anytime he did anything and he would just attack him,” Stamper said in an interview from jail with the 8 News Now Investigators.

Stamper claimed that Doss also abused her and forced her to sell sex.

Doss admitted to child abuse in an interview with police, according to an arrest report. He later denied the allegations in an interview from jail with the 8 News Now Investigators.

According to Stamper’s guilty plea agreement, she is expected to be sentenced to one to six years in the Nevada Department of Corrections for each of the three counts while the minimum term of imprisonment may not exceed 40% of the maximum sentence. Stamper may also have to make restitution to the victims.

Stamper told the 8 News Now Investigators that she and Doss shared a two-year-old daughter and she has two other children who did not reside with her. She was pregnant when she agreed to the plea deal.

Stamper and Doss both have criminal histories. At the time of the arrests, there was an active warrant for Doss out of South Carolina. He was wanted for aggravated assault, according to North Myrtle Beach Police. Two days before the warrant for Doss was issued in January, Stamper was arrested, according to police. This was in connection to a warrant for violating federal probation related to drug charges in Tennessee, police said.

During one court hearing, Doss shook his head at 8 News Now’s camera and tried to hide.

Doss had been trying to make it as a rapper under the name “Trap Montana.” He also posted videos of his children on social media which painted a different picture than what was revealed to have happened inside the family’s home.

To report child abuse, visit the DCFS website. To reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline, call: 800-799-7233.

For a list of local and state resources for domestic violence and abuse victims, visit this link.