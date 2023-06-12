LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators shows the altercation between a sitting judge and her husband on Mother’s Day, 2022, that led to that judge being arrested and spending the night of May 8 in the Henderson Detention Center. The video – at times eruptive and volatile – runs a mere 1:20, but it provides, albeit momentarily, an intimate glimpse into the couple’s chaotic home life and contentious marriage.

Jasmin Lilly-Spells, 40, a judge in Clark County’s Eighth Judicial District Court, was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after the incident. Under a plea agreement in Henderson Municipal Court, Lilly-Spells was ordered to perform community service and undergo anger management counseling. Upon completion, the charges against her would be “honorably discharged.” Court records show the case was dismissed and closed on March 16.

Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells is seen here with a Henderson police officer in May 2022. (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police used as evidence the cell phone video of that tussle – recorded by her husband – in which she was “the aggressor,” and the husband’s testimony during the on-scene police investigation as probable cause to arrest Lilly-Spells, according to the police report from that evening. Nevada law requires police to arrest someone if they believe a battery was committed.

In that video, the judge can be seen holding a yellow and black screwdriver, which the police report alleges she used to try and damage her husband’s two Sony Playstations before a brief but alarming physical engagement.

A Henderson Police report alleges Lilly-Spells used to try and damage her husband’s two Sony Playstations before a brief but alarming physical engagement. (KLAS)

“Why was she mad at your Playstation?” a Henderson police investigator asks the judge’s husband, father to the couple’s four children, one or two of whom can be seen and heard in the cell phone video.

Police-worn body camera video shows both the judge and her husband during the several hours Henderson police officers detained the couple, with Lilly-Spells’ husband spending the afternoon and evening on the side of their home, joined for most of that time by two uniformed Henderson police officers. Over Lilly-Spells’ vociferous objections, her husband was allowed to enter the home with police accompaniment to use the bathroom. He entered numerous other times throughout the time police were on scene, twice accompanied by a police employee who took pictures of his body and the area of the home where the altercation occurred.

“I own the home and I’m not consenting to any entry into my home,” Lilly-Spells told officers, who responded by saying that her husband also resides in that home and should have access to it. Lilly-Spells, in obvious disagreement and disgust, cited to police the United States Supreme Court decision Georgia v. Randolph, which discusses “a physically present co-occupant’s stated refusal to permit entry,” according to the legal research powerhouse Lexis-Nexis.

Lilly-Spells spent most of the afternoon and evening in front of her home until her attorney arrived. Police indicate she spent much of the time inside a vehicle conferring with her attorney. Hours later, she is not shown on camera until she emerges from her home, escorted to a police vehicle, and handcuffed with her arms behind her back.

“It’s not like I’m going anywhere,” Lilly-Spells tells the officer who restrained her in handcuffs. She instructed that officer that he had placed the cuff around her right wrist too tightly.

The police video also shows police checking the contents of Lilly-Spells’ pockets, including the cash she brought to the jail.

“Are you going to count my money?” Lilly-Spells asks officers. Officers count the small bills and place Lilly-Spells in the police SUV cruiser, which transported her to the detention center.

The police report says Lilly-Spells, through her attorney at the scene of the police investigation, “advised that she was not going to speak to detectives at this time.” In another entry on the police report, it says, “Jasmin refused to provide a statement to officers. Her attorney, Warren Geller, was on scene and present for interactions involving Jasmin.”

Lilly-Spells and her husband of 13 years are seen here outside their home with Henderson police (Credit: Henderson Police Department)

However, the police-worn body camera video and audio of an interview Henderson police conducted of Lilly-Spells’ husband – obtained exclusively by the 8 News Now Investigators – indicate that Lilly-Spells may have shared her version of some of the day’s events with police.

A police investigator began that interview by telling Lilly-Spells’ husband: “Spoke to Jasmin and she had told me that some things that happened earlier this morning between the two of you that might not have been entirely, I guess, kosher, in nature.”

The police report says Lilly-Spells is the breadwinner in the family, and that her husband is a “stay-at-home father,” and that the family is reliant on Lilly-Spells’ income. She tells her husband in the cell phone video that she is going to shut off his phone service, and in police-worn body camera video from that night, the husband alleges that she did so. Henderson police, in its report, refers to that as Lilly-Spells exercising “a form of financial control and power” over her husband.

Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells’ husband seen speaking to a Henderson police officer (Henderson Police)

The website Transparent Nevada shows Lilly-Spells’ annual income as a district court judge at a $155,616.53 base with $106,290.34 in benefits, totaling $261,906.87.

The Clark County Assessor seals the property records of some elected officials and law enforcement personnel, including judges, according to inquiries made by the 8 News Now Investigators. That includes Lilly-Spells’ marital home, near E. Horizon Ridge Parkway and W. Paradise Hills Drive, not too far from Paradise Pointe Park. The house across the street, public records show, sold in May 2022 for $585,000.

Public records show no divorce action filed in court with either Lilly-Spells or her husband’s name. A representative from the Eighth Judicial Court’s Family Division told the 8 News Now Investigators that such a filing might be sealed. A Clark County spokeswoman, in an email, said that no such sealed divorce action exists. Lilly-Spells declined comment in an email through the spokeswoman.

File photo of Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells presiding over proceeding in court.(KLAS)

Disciplinary action uncertain

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline would neither confirm nor deny whether a complaint was filed or whether an investigation is underway with regard to Lilly-Spells. In the event an investigation is pending, the 8 News Now Investigators learned the process could take up to 18 months to complete.

There is precedent that indicates what might happen if the committee finds reason to discipline Lilly-Spells. In 2011, Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Anthony Abbatangelo agreed – after stipulating to the results of the commission’s findings of fact that Abbatangelo was convicted in 2009 of misdemeanor domestic battery of his then-wife – to accept public censure and to not “seek or accept judicial office” for four years, according to the discipline order.

Unlike Abbatangelo, Lilly-Spells avoided conviction, but the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed that the commission considers factors in addition to the disposition of the criminal matter – namely the judge’s conduct.

“It’s certainly possible that there could be more fallout,” Professor Benjamin Edwards, a UNLV professor, and chair-elect of the Association of American Law Schools’ Section on Professional Responsibility, said. He said not every infraction compels the commission to act.

He noted the surging prevalence of cell phone video in people’s homes might make situations like this more ordinary.

“Ultimately, judges are people too,” Edwards said.

He continued: “Doesn’t mean they’re bad people. Doesn’t mean they can’t do their jobs.”

Indeed, shortly after Lilly-Spells was arrested and arraigned, she was on the bench presiding over criminal matters. Some of the defendants face charges similar – in name, if not in nature – to the charge filed against Lilly-Spells. On a recent Wednesday, the 8 News Now Investigators were in court where Lilly-Spells had two domestic violence defendants, and their attorneys – before her for routine hearings. One of those defendants chose to take his case to trial, making it likely that Lilly-Spells will oversee the remainder of those criminal proceedings, including sentencing.

“Having encountered some difficulties may help [a judge] understand what other people go through and what other people’s lives are like,” Edwards said.

Edwards said certain factors such as impropriety or dishonesty are not present in this case, and that might benefit Lilly-Spells. He pointed to the canons that govern judicial ethics in Nevada, which say that a judge’s personal conduct – in addition to his or her professional conduct – can face public scrutiny.

“To some extent, this is an impossible standard for humans to live up to,” Edwards said. “People are going to run into difficulties, and we are not always our best selves. It doesn’t mean that someone can’t be a good judge.”

Judge Lilly-Spells took the bench in January 2021 after working as a public defender. During her decade in that office, she was named chief deputy public defender, according to her online biography. She is a graduate of the University of Nevada Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of Law.

Police encounter unusual circumstances

“This is not something you usually see,” Edwards said, referring to police responding to a judge’s home for report of a crime committed.

Henderson police echoed that sentiment in comments and conduct observed in the several hours of body camera footage reviewed by the 8 News Now Investigators. That the location was a judge’s home came up repeatedly throughout the day and night police were on scene.

Officers who responded first to the scene were obtaining basic information about Lilly-Spells and her husband.

“She’s a judge?” one officer asked, in genuine surprise.

Another officer, upon finding out that Lilly-Spells is a sitting judge at the Eighth Judicial District Court, called his superiors.

“The alleged victim … is a stay-home dad, but the alleged suspect is a judge for the District Court out in Vegas,” one officer said in a phone call to his sergeant. “I didn’t know if you want to come out.”

The officer proceeds to tell his sergeant that Lilly-Spells’ husband has a video but “you can’t really tell what she’s doing,” saying that the spouses were “pushing and shoving.” He then tells one of the other officers “not to get too involved” while his sergeant calls “the bureau.”

Ultimately, a sergeant and detective from Henderson Police’s Special Victims Unit responded to investigate, the police report says.

Later in the evening, another officer says over body camera video, “I’ve never been to a judge’s house in my life. I don’t know what the hell is going on.”