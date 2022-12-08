LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Washington Commanders leaked former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden’s emails, leading to his resignation last year, former Commanders president Bruce Allen told a U.S. House committee.

The 79-page report from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform outlines an alleged toxic environment for the Washington football team.

Gruden resigned from the Raiders on Oct. 11, 2021, after emails surfaced showing he used racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. A New York Times investigation revealed Gruden had not only used racist comments in an email in 2011, but had regularly used derogatory language in emails during his employment with ESPN.

“We didn’t do it at the league office,” an NFL executive reportedly told former team president Bruce Allen, according to his testimony, which is provided in the report. “It came out of their side.”

NFL lawyers previously wrote in documents filed in Gruden’s lawsuit against the league, denying Gruden’s “unsupported speculation” that the NFL and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell were the source of the leak, the 8 News Now Investigators reported last month.

“Over nearly a decade, Gruden sent e-mails expressing racist, homophobic, and misogynistic views,” NFL lawyers said in the filing. “Among other things, Gruden’s e-mails used racial tropes to describe the executive director of the NFL Players Association, who is Black, and frequently used homophobic slurs. In October 2021, while Gruden was head coach of the Raiders, certain of the e-mails were obtained by the news media from an anonymous source and were published.”

Gruden received $60 million of his $100 million “record-setting” contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation, lawyers for the NFL said. The NFL also said Gruden settled with the Raiders “for an additional undisclosed sum.”

Lawyers for the NFL argue the NFL Constitution and Gruden’s contract contain arbitration provisions, meaning issues would be resolved in private on the league’s terms.

Lawyers for the NFL are pushing to settle Gruden’s lawsuit through arbitration — and not the public process of discovery. That process would likely reveal how and who leaked Gruden’s emails and other business-related information.

Gruden’s lawyers have argued he is no longer under the NFL’s preview and that Goodell himself would be the arbitrator. A district court judge has sided with Gruden on the discovery question. The NFL has appealed the judge’s decision to the Nevada Supreme Court.