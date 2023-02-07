LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More women are coming forward to report that Nathan Chasing Horse sexually assaulted them.

A warrant for sexual assault has been issued in Canada by federal authorities, and more charges are on the way, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

A woman came forward to report that the “Dances with Wolves” actor sexually assaulted her multiple times and that the abuse ended in 2018, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

A warrant was issued on Feb. 2nd, according to S/Sgt. Kris Clark.

Additional victims and witnesses came forward to the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service, according to Sgt. Nancy Farmer.

The allegations involve both women and children, Sgt. Farmer said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

The investigations could result in additional arrest warrants.

Sources tell the 8 News Now Investigators that alleged victims felt ignored by police.

When asked about this during the press conference, Sgt. Farmer said, “If you feel as though you were ignored on any sexual assault investigation, that you need to come forward and we are committed to make sure that your voice is heard. We don’t want our victims to be further victimized by being ignored.”

Chasing Horse is banned from several Native American reservations located in the United States and Canada.

The 8 News Now Investigators have learned that the FBI is now investigating Chasing Horse.

Chasing Horse was arrested at his North Las Vegas home on Jan. 31st where he is believed to have resided with multiple wives.

He faces charges including sexual assault against a child, sexual assault, four counts of sex trafficking of an adult, child abuse or neglect, possession of pornography depicting a victim under the age of 16, as well as two counts related to unlawful acts pertaining to a bald eagle and unlawful possession of a bird of prey or parts.

Chasing Horse is accused of targeting indigenous women and children in need and victimizing them repeatedly.

Allegations date back at least two decades, according to Las Vegas Metro Police.

Chasing Horse is expected to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

Investigative reporter Vanessa Murphy can be reached at vmurphy@8newsnow.com.