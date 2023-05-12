LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman with seven prior DUI arrests wanted by Las Vegas police was back in custody Friday after commenting on the 8 News Now Investigators’ story about officers asking for help finding her.

Marion Reyes, 35, self-surrendered to Las Vegas Metro police at the Clark County Detention Center on Friday afternoon, a source told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Police issued an alert Thursday for Reyes’ arrest after they said she removed her GPS monitoring bracelet and missed a court date in a felony DUI program.

“I never cut it off!” a Facebook account with Reyes’ name and photo replied in the comments on 8 News Now’s post. “An officer cut it off when I turned myself in. They continued to release me.”

A booking photo from May 2023 of Marion Reyes when she self-surrendered for a 2-day jail term. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Last week, a judge admonished Reyes and forced her to spend two days in jail. As part of a plea deal earlier this year, Reyes’ three latest DUI charges were dropped to one and she was allowed to attend the treatment program, records said.

“Marion Reyes, then why not turn yourself in now?” Metro’s Traffic Bureau responded in the Facebook comments. “Let’s get this sorted out tonight.”

Reyes first appeared in Henderson Justice Court on Oct. 18 for what records show was her seventh DUI charge since 2007, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. The Nevada DMV revoked her license most recently in June 2022.

A criminal records check for police agencies in southern Nevada revealed Reyes has been arrested 21 times, including re-bookings ahead of jail appearances. Reyes was previously arrested on DUI charges in April 2007, September 2010, April 2019, February 2020, and July 2020, documents said.

In August, Clark County School District police arrested Reyes on a DUI charge hours after Reyes was in court closing out a separate DUI case, records showed.

In that case, a police officer stopped Reyes for speeding near Windmill Lane and Bermuda Road. During that arrest, Reyes did not have a license and lied about her identification, police said. Documents indicated the Nevada DMV had revoked Reyes’ license in 2020. The exact date of revocation remained unclear.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, Henderson police arrested Reyes after officers said she stopped her car in the middle of two travel lanes on Warm Springs Road near Green Valley Parkway, documents said.

As part of the terms of her plea deal, if she receives a new DUI charge, Reyes would be sent to prison, records said. As part of her release plan, Reyes must serve at least six months of home confinement and must have a device on her car, preventing her from driving impaired.

The August and October arrests bring the total to seven DUI accusations, including at least two convictions. Nevada law resets non-felony DUIs to zero after 7 years of a clean record.

It was not until Monday, Nov. 21, several weeks after her Oct. 13 arrest, that Judge Stephen George, who took over the case, set bail at $5,000. Prosecutors argued Reyes be held on $50,000 bail, citing her previous arrests.

It was unclear Friday when Reyes would appear in court next.