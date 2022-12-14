LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Videos obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators show troopers investigating and discussing the fatal crash involving the CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, who police said was driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit before colliding head-on with a pickup truck.

Kenny Lee was killed in the crash on Nov. 19, 2021, on U.S. 93 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border. Lee’s van crossed the centerline, hitting a Ford F-250, documents from Nevada State Police said.

Lee, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his vehicle and died at the crash site, police said.

Toxicology results showed Lee’s blood-alcohol concentration was 0.218%, records showed. The legal limit is 0.08%. If Lee had survived the crash, he would have faced charges of DUI and driving on the wrong side of the road, documents said.

The videos show troopers arriving and then documenting the rural crash site.

Lee was transporting cases of liquor. Bottles of the high-end tequila brand Don Julio 1942 litter the road.

Dispatchers received their first report about the crash at 10:25 a.m., records showed. The first trooper arrived at 11:18 a.m. Police said that section of U.S. 93 is “relatively flat and straight” and that the speed limit is 70 mph.

Kenny Lee (KLAS)

Police noted Lee drove from Las Vegas to West Wendover on Nov. 18. During the trip, Lee experienced a tire issue on the drive. On the morning of the crash, the issue had been resolved, police said.

“My concern is, make sure that there’s nothing, no issues with tires on the van, because he had a right-rear flat last night and I called a tow for him,” one trooper said to another in the videos the 8 News Now Investigators obtained. “So, I’m wondering if — a tire could have been in play? You know what I mean?”

“These people said he just kept coming over into their lane,” another trooper said. “He like drifted into their lane.”

Crash investigators found no malfunctions with the tires on Lee’s van, a report said. They voted one tire, the right-rear tire, was newer than the others.

The victims in the pickup truck went to the hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Lee was the CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, Nevada’s largest liquor retailer, with 23 stores in Las Vegas, Reno, Mesquite, and West Wendover. Lee’s death came less than 3 months after his father and founder of Las Vegas Lee’s Discount Liquor stores, Hae Un Lee, died at 79 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.