LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Surveillance video shows the moment a man — previously arrested 48 times — pushed a Las Vegas hotel security guard to the ground, ultimately leading to his death.

Pedro Lizano, 35, faced a murder charge in the death of Randall Lyons, 67, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported last month. Lizano took a plea deal this week, which could put him in prison for a maximum of 8 years or a minimum of 2 years.

On Sept. 26, 2021, police said Lyons was working as a security officer at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino on Fremont Street when he was dispatched to a restaurant for a report of a man creating a disturbance, a report said.

Lyons then found the man reportedly making the disturbance, identified as Lizano, in a valet area of the hotel, police said.

The video shows Lyons walking up to Lizano, who was smoking a cigarette on a bench. Lizano then gets up from the bench and, moments later, rushes toward Lyons.

Lizano “forcefully and aggressively shoved” him, causing him to fall backward, police said. Lyons’ head hit the pavement, knocking him unconscious and causing bleeding, police said.

Lyons died in February from his injuries, police said. Lyons’ manner of death was ruled a homicide. Prosecutors upgraded the charges against Lizano from battery to open murder. The charge is enhanced because of Lyons’ age.

“When he pushed him, Randy fell backward and hit his head on the concrete, which caused an immediate brain bleed,” Elizabeth MacDowell, Lyons’ wife, said.

Randy Lyons (Elizabeth MacDowell/KLAS)

MacDowell and Lyons were married for 11 years. MacDowell drove to the El Cortez the night Lizano pushed her husband.

“I went to pick him up from work and he wasn’t coming out,” she said. “He wasn’t coming out. He wasn’t coming out, I’m like, ‘What’s going on?”

Paramedics rushed Lyons to the hospital where he would be for months. In February, MacDowell made the difficult decision to take her husband off life support after he developed a second brain bleed, she said.

“And I said, ‘I’m going to miss you’ and ‘this is the best thing for you,’ and he squeezed my hand like he understood,” MacDowell said.

Randy Lyons several days after the battery in September 2021. (Elizabeth MacDowell/KLAS)

Las Vegas Metro police records show officers have arrested Lizano 49 times since 2008. Officers also cited Lizano 10 times, records showed.

Lizano was most recently remanded into custody in August on battery and vehicle theft charges, records showed.

Many of Lizano’s arrests were for skipping court, records showed. He was never sentenced to the Nevada Department of Corrections in any case.

Ten prior booking photos for Pedro Lizano. Las Vegas Metropolitan police records reveal officers have arrested Lizano 49 times. (KLAS)

“He was always lucky up until now,” MacDowell said about her husband, believing Lyons knew it was his time.

“I don’t hate him, but I can’t forgive him,” she said about Lizano.

A judge will formally sentence Lizano in December. While the terms of the plea deal cannot be changed, the judge has final discretion on Lizano’s prison term.

8 News Now asked officials at El Cortez for comment and did not receive a response.