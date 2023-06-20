LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video the 8 News Now Investigators obtained shows a murder victim walking hand-in-hand through a Las Vegas Strip hotel with the two women prosecutors said killed him minutes later.

Erika Covington and Arionna Taylor, both 20, are accused of shooting and killing Bryan Altamirano-Solano, 25, inside a hotel room at Caesars Palace, police said. A grand jury indicted the duo on murder and robbery charges earlier this month.

A camera inside of Caesars captured the trio walking to Altamirano-Solano’s room around 2:35 a.m. on May 15, prosecutors said. The video shows a bag slung over Altamirano-Solano’s chest.

(LVMPD/KLAS)

Less than 15 minutes later, another camera captured Covington and Taylor running through a hallway, prosecutors said. One of the women is carrying Altamirano-Solano’s bag, they said.

Officers found Altamirano-Solano’s body around 11:30 a.m. after a housekeeper made the discovery, police said.

According to the report, Altamirano-Solano was seen on surveillance video at around 2:14 a.m. talking with two women in the valet area.

(KLAS)

In the hotel room, detectives found a cartridge casing bearing the headstamp “HORNADY.” A report linked that casing to another LVMPD incident, a domestic violence fight on South Pecos Road on May 10, which involved Taylor, they said.

A review of Taylor’s Instagram showed a post made on May 14 where she is wearing the same clothing and hairstyle as one of the women in the surveillance footage. According to the report, a second woman in the Instagram post was identified as Covington.

On Wednesday, May 17, Covington and Taylor were taken into custody at an apartment on Simmons Street. During a search of the apartment, detectives located a Glock magazine and the clothing allegedly worn by the two women on surveillance footage.

(KLAS)

Photos shown to a grand jury include the hotel room door and crime scene images.

The room was booked under a different woman’s name. She told police she had met Altamirano-Solano the week before, had spent a few hours with him in the room, but then left around 1:30 a.m.

The woman told police Altamirano-Solano did not speak English and was seeking asylum from Nicaragua.

Covington and Taylor have pleaded not guilty. They were due to return to court on Thursday.