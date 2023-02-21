LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video evidence in the battery case involving Alvin Kamara and three others includes surveillance of a brawl in a hallway outside of a Las Vegas nightclub and a recording from the football player’s limo.

Kamara, a running back for the New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men face criminal charges connected to the incident outside of a Las Vegas Strip nightclub on Feb. 5, 2022, during the NFL Pro Bowl weekend.

A Clark County grand jury indicted Kamara, Lammons, Christopher Young and Percy Harris last week after seeing the videos, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. Each faces charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, documents said. Harris is identified in court documents as Kamara’s manager.

The victim, Darnell Greene, told Las Vegas Metro police that he was waiting outside an elevator at Drai’s After Hours nightclub alongside a group of people, including the four suspects. The nightclub is in the basement of the Cromwell.

Video shown to a grand jury shows a group of people in a hallway around 6:30 a.m. A security employee described seeing “a rush” of people move through the elevator area and a stairwell, documents said.

“A rush of people like rushing towards the exit,” the man told the grand jury.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Alvin Kamara after the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas (LVMPD/KLAS)

When the elevator doors opened, Kamara put his hand on the victim’s chest to stop him from entering the elevator, police said in their report filed shortly after the incident.

“Once the elevator came down I went to step on the elevator and a guy put his hands on my, on my chest like to tell me, like push me back and tell me I can’t get on the elevator,” Greene told the grand jury. “And I, um, you know, I go there, it’s not my first time there, I’ve been there a few times and everybody use [sic] the same elevator. So, when he pushed me I pushed his hands down off of my chest and then he pushed me real hard and then somebody hit me.”

According to police, after the victim pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest, Kamara shoved him before another suspect, identified as Lammons, punched Greene and knocked him back against a wall. Greene told the grand jury he then fell unconscious and does not remember anything further.

The grand jury indictment said Lammons hit “Greene in the head, neck or upper chest” and that Kamara then “charged [Greene] in order to strike and/or punch [him] about the head, neck, chest, upper back, and/or torso area.”

The four men then left in a limo, grand jury documents said. While in the limo, Kamara reportedly told the group, “I connected with the [expletive]’s jaw so hard,” documents said.

Kamara’s group started their night at the Wynn Las Vegas and then went to Drai’s, the limo driver told the grand jury. The driver picked up the group from a hotel garage and then drove them to the Vdara.

Chris Lammons turned himself in a few weeks after the nightclub incident, police say. (LVMPD/KLAS)

“The state has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara,” his attorneys David Chesnoff, Drew Findling and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement last week. “He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident.” An attorney for Lammons did not immediately return a request for comment.

To identify the men involved in the alleged beating, Las Vegas Metro police detectives were given a copy of Kamara’s VIP receipt, documents said.

Kamara and Lammons played in the 2022-2023 season.

The two defendants have been identified as Percy Ahmaad Harris and Darrin Christopher Young. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Greene has filed a civil lawsuit in Louisiana, asking for $10 million in damages. He suffered an orbital fracture and other injuries, which caused him to have shoulder surgery.

The indictment means the criminal case will bypass Las Vegas Justice Court and immediately move to district court. A judge set a court date for March 2.

An NFL spokesperson declined to comment on the videos’ release.