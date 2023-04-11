LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A veteran who police said threatened a mass attack on the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a large police response where investigators found weapons and military-style explosives in his apartment, will have to forfeit all those items as part of a plea deal, records said.

Jeremy Schumacher, 41, faced a charge of making a false threat regarding an act of terrorism, according to court records. During his initial court appearance last year, Judge Elana Lee Graham ordered Schumacher to be held on $1 million bail.

As part of a deal made with prosecutors, Schumacher pleaded guilty to one count of coercion, records showed. As part of the agreement, he will avoid any prison time.

If a judge approves the deal, Schumacher will serve probation and must attend a Department of Veterans Affairs residential treatment program, documents said.

He must also forfeit all of the evidence Metro police seized during his arrest, documents said.

On Monday, Nov. 28, a person called police saying Schumacher had made threats to “carry out an act of mass violence” at the Fashion Show Mall, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. Schumacher and the person are acquaintances but 8 News Now is not identifying their connection to protect that person’s identity.

The conversation included threats about killing the caller, their coworkers and himself, police said. During a search of Schumacher’s apartment, police said they found an AR-15 rifle, armor-piercing bullets and several other military and law-enforcement tools, police said.

Schumacher also reportedly sent the caller a photo from inside his apartment, which showed a “heavily damaged door” and the messages, “You’ll see [redacted]… you’re [redacted], I’m coming for you,” police said.

Police said they were also concerned as Schumacher’s apartment had a direct view of the Fremont Street area, they wrote in documents. Also in the apartment, police said they found the rifle with a grenade launcher attached, as well as military-style explosive devices.

Schumacher’s prior history with police included a call last summer where he threatened to kill an HOA representative and then spraypainted an expletive inside elevators, police said.

Schumacher was not listed in jail logs as of Tuesday. Judge Danielle Chio was scheduled to rule on the agreement and sentence Schumacher on May 3.