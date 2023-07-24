LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of raping a teenager and fleeing his home state of Utah for several weeks until U.S. marshals arrested him in Las Vegas appeared in court Monday, agreeing to waive his extradition, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Court records show that Christopher Law, 36, of Bountiful, Utah, was spotted Thursday at a Walmart near W. Craig Road and Simmons Street, entering the passenger seat of his girlfriend’s BMW, when marshals followed him and arrested him in front of a nearby gas station.

Photo of Christopher Law provided by Utah Department of Corrections

Authorities in Utah want Law, a convicted sex offender whose six-years-to-life sentence was paroled in 2020, to face charges of rape and forcible sodomy, Davis County court records obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators reveal.

Law allegedly told a witness that he “couldn’t help himself,” documents indicate. The rape allegedly occurred while the victim was asleep, court documents said.

Law allegedly asked the witness to wait until 9:00 p.m. to call authorities to report the rape so that he could “get things together,” according to court documents. When Law drove off in his vehicle, another witness called the police immediately.

Law’s run from his outstanding charges took him from Utah to Colorado and Sacramento until his arrest in North Las Vegas, which marshals say occurred without incident.