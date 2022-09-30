LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A U.S. Capitol rioter arrested in Las Vegas weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection agreed to plead guilty Friday and serve prison time.

The FBI arrested Ronald “Ronnie” Sandlin outside of Nathaniel “Nate” DeGrave’s apartment near the Las Vegas Strip on Jan. 29, 2021. The FBI had surveilled DeGrave’s residence and noticed Sandlin’s truck parked outside, documents filed in January 2021 said. DeGrave, who spoke to the 8 News Now Investigators last year pleaded guilty for his role in the riot in June.

In federal court Friday, Sandlin pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. Sandlin told Judge Dabney Friedrich he was aware that he would stop or delay the proceedings of the Electoral Vote count.

The FBI arrested Ronald “Ronnie” Sandlin outside of Nathan “Nate” DeGrave’s apartment near the Las Vegas Strip on Jan. 29, 2021. (KLAS)

As part of a plea agreement, federal prosecutors will not ask Friedrich for Sandlin to serve more than 63 months in prison. During the hearing, Friedrich mentioned while she will refer to federal sentencing guidelines, which would put Sandlin in prison for 63-78 months, she has the ultimate say on the sentence’s length. The statutory maximum is 20 or 28 years, Friedrich said, depending if the charges run concurrently.

Sandlin, an internet marketer, lived in Las Vegas for several years before moving to Tennessee to be closer to family in 2020. He said he intended to return to Las Vegas soon after.

Sandlin had written on social media in January 2021 that he had planned to drive to Washington from Memphis. According to court documents, a post from Sandlin said he was asking for money through a GoFundMe page.

Sandlin, DeGrave and a third man, Josiah Colt, met in Washington to attend the president’s “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6. Prosecutors said the trio came to the area with weapons. Sandlin had a knife with him during the Capitol riot, but did not use or show it, prosecutors said.

No community where Sandlin is known to have resided, including Las Vegas, can find a record of him voting this past presidential cycle, the 8 News Now Investigators reported last winter. However, Sandlin said he mailed in a ballot.

There is no record of him voting.

Video from Jan. 6 shows Sandlin in the Capitol building. At one point, he is in the gallery of the U.S. Senate Chamber. Video evidence shows Sandlin trying to rip a helmet off a police officer and opening up doors to the Senate chamber, prosecutors said.

Sandlin was also seen on video smoking weed inside the building. He is heard on the video saying, “People are smoking weed in here. Thank you, patriot. We made history in here,” according to court documents.

Sandlin said he came to Washington, in part, due to his belief in widespread voter fraud. Even before Jan. 6, leaders of both parties, including then-Attorney General Bill Barr, a Republican, said the former president’s claims of fraud were lies.

“I think that you know when you say, that ‘You’ve got to fight for your country, otherwise we’re going to have [inaudible], that we’re going to go to the Capitol, I mean, he’s one of the most powerful persons in the world,” Sandlin said about former President Trump.

Investigators say Ronald “Ronnie” Sandlin was seen on video smoking marijuana inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (KLAS)

“Freedom is paid for with blood and tyranny always masquerades itself as safety and security,” Sandlin said in the video.

“It was a political rally,” he said to the 8 News Now Investigators last year. “There’s going to be political hyperbole, you know, ‘Give me liberty or give me death.’ We got caught up in the moment. We got caught up in a mob mentality.”

Sandlin said he believed something could be done to overturn the election by going to the Capitol, possibly by swaying lawmakers’ decision to certify the vote.

“The videos show one thing, but that’s not always the full truth,” Sandlin said. “If people actually talk to us, I think that they would realize that we’re normal Americans and we have a lot more in common with each other than differences.”

In court Friday, Freidrich told Sandlin his sentence could include a fine of as much as $250,000, though the final total is her’s to make.

During a detention hearing in federal court last year, Sandlin asked a judge to “have mercy on” him. The judge noted Sandlin owes $500,000 in back taxes.

Five people died in the riot, including an officer for the Capitol police. Federal prosecutors have filed charges stemming from the breach against more than 800 people, so far.

Friedrich was awaiting a pre-sentence report before issuing her sentence, which was scheduled for Dec. 9.