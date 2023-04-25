LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than a year and a half from the 2024 election, political advertisements are hitting mailboxes and airwaves across Las Vegas.

President Joe Biden announced his re-election effort on Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump announced his third election bid in November 2022. Both were expected to begin airing ads this week or in the coming weeks, according to AdImpact Politics.

The presidential primaries for both parties will be held in Nevada next February. Ahead of the Republican Party’s primary, a political action committee is sending fliers and airing television advertisements compelling Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president. DeSantis, 44, is seen by some Republicans as an alternative to Trump.

Records from the Federal Communications Commission reveal the PAC, called Never Back Down, placed its first order earlier this month. Former Nevada Republican attorney general and U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is its chair.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration leadership summit, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. A new sense of urgency is growing among DeSantis’ allies as emboldened critics within his own party, especially President Donald Trump, work to undermine his presidential campaign before it begins. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Candidates in federal elections, and the PACs supporting or fighting against them, spent nearly $9 billion in the 2022 cycle, OpenSecrets found.

“Is this early?” 8 News Now Investigator David Charns asked College of Southern Nevada political science professor Dr. Francis Carleton.

“It’s not early in the modern era,” Carleton said. “We’ve been living now towards what’s called ‘the endless campaign’ for some time now.”

Public records show the PAC ordered $350,000 worth of television advertisements to air in the Las Vegas market, including on 8 News Now.

FCC regulations deny a broadcast television station from “censoring or rejecting political ads that are paid for and sponsored by legally qualified candidates.”

“Is this normal to see ads that say, ‘Hey, please run?’” Charns asked.

“Not normal, but we’re not living in normal times,” Carleton said.

President Joe Biden speaks at the North America’s Building Trades Union National Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton in Washington, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In the 2022 cycle, candidates and PACs spent more than $300 million in Nevada alone, AdImpact Politics reported. Much of the money for 2024 will be spent on U.S. House and Senate races, the Republican presidential primary and then the general election.

“I do think right now President Trump has the inside track for the GOP nomination and I think him being criminally indicted in New York actually helps him,” Carleton said.

“Ron DeSantis is the most popular leader in the country right now and many Americans don’t even know his personal story of a blue-collar upbringing, his life of hard work and service, and his work as a conservative fighter and winner yet,” Never Back Down communications director Erin Perrine said. “Never Back Down is starting to tell that story because this grassroots movement sees Governor DeSantis as the person who should be president in 2024.”

Polls put Trump in the lead for the Republican nomination. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have announced their candidacies.