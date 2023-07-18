LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who fired his assault rifle inside a luxury high-rise in Las Vegas – only to be shot and critically injured by an employee at the complex – appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

Marshals escorted Andrew Warrender, 32, most recently of Henderson, into court in a wheelchair, his leg covered in bandages. Warrender was seen smiling at and waving to people in the gallery.

Warrender faces an attempted murder charge, two counts of assault with the use of a deadly weapon, and an additional charge for illegally discharging a gun, documents said, in connection with a June 23 shooting inside Turnberry Towers on Karen Avenue near Paradise Road.

Andrew Warrender, 32, appears in court on Tuesday, July 18, 2022. (KLAS)

Warrender was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing today but Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Melissa Saragosa postponed that proceeding until Aug 7.

Currently being held at Clark County Detention Center without bail, Warrender spent a few weeks after the Turnberry shooting at Sunrise Hospital, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed. He missed two prior court dates because he was not well enough to leave the hospital his attorney, Richard Schonfeld, told Saragosa at a hearing earlier this month.

“Just based on my personal observations, I think it’ll be a little while before he is cleared and taken to CCDC,” Schonfeld said in court on July 3. “At that time I will pursue release on conditions.”

Schonfeld was not present at Tuesday’s hearing and the colleague covering him, Robert DeMarco, did not mention Warrender’s release from custody.