LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors allege the man accused of ordering the murder of Tupac Shakur reacted approvingly to gang activity from jail as he attempts to walk free pending trial, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Thursday.

Earlier this month, public defenders for Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 60, filed paperwork asking a judge to release him with stipulations, adding their client’s public statements about the killing were for “entertainment purposes.”

In September, a Clark County grand jury indicted Davis on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon in the 1996 slaying of Shakur. Davis has pleaded not guilty. During his arraignment, Judge Tierra Jones denied setting bail due to the murder charge.

Over the past several years, Davis wrote a book and did several interviews where he said he was in the car with the person who shot Shakur and record executive Suge Knight near the Las Vegas Strip in September 1996. Shakur died six days later from his injuries.

Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis appears for his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Pool Photo via AP)

In the hours before the murder, Shakur’s group reportedly attacked Orlando Anderson, a member of a rival gang and Davis’ nephew. Davis, Anderson, and two other men were in the shooter’s car, Davis has publicly claimed, and prosecutors said.

Davis’ attorneys said prosecutors presented the grand jury with “an astounding amount of hearsay,” and questioned witnesses’ credibility, documents said. Specifically, the lawyers said prosecutors “did not introduce any independent evidence connecting Duane Davis to the shooting” other than what was in Davis’ book.

In court documents, witnesses said Davis, a longtime gang member, was a known drug trafficker. Witnesses said Shakur himself was not in a gang, but affiliated himself with members of the Mob Piru, which itself aligns with the Bloods.

In court paperwork filed Thursday, prosecutors allege Davis called his wife and son on Oct. 9, with Davis’ son telling him, “Around the city, they talking about it’s a green light on our side.” The call came after the state provided a deputy public defender with a list of cooperating witnesses, which the public defender, who was not even appointed to the case, then provided to Davis and his son, documents said.

“Davis Jr. stated, ‘They said we was raised in war, we don’t give a [expletive].’ When defendant questioned what was going on Davis Jr. told him, ‘The [expletive] B Rue [sic].’ Defendant asked if he was gone, and Davis Jr. said that ‘he’ was saying ‘it’s on.’”

“In defendant’s world, a ‘green light’ is an authorization to kill,” prosecutors said about the phone call. “This caused enough concern that the federal government stepped in and provided resources to at least [one witness] so he could change his residence.”

A transcript of the call was not provided in the documents.

In their latest filing, prosecutors also said Davis’ own words work against his case.

“Here, defendant confessed over and over again that he is responsible for the murder of Tupac Shakur,” they write. “Now, finally, facing the consequences of his actions, defendant asks this court to ignore his words.”

“Tupac made an erratic move and began to reach down beneath his seat,” Davis writes in the book. “It was the first and only time in my life that I could relate to the police command, ‘Keep your hands where I can see them.’ Instead, Pac pulled out a strap, and that’s when the fireworks started. One of my guys from the back seat grabbed the Glock and started bustin’ back.”

In their filing, Davis’ public defenders said the book was “allegedly” written by Davis and another man.

“Excerpts from the book ‘Compton Street Legend’ that were read into the grand jury record, as well as the YouTube clips admitted as exhibits, seemingly connect Duane to the shooting of Shakur. However, the value of these items of evidence is questionable,” the filing said.

A South Side Crips gang affiliate testified to the grand jury that it was Deandre Smith, not Anderson, who killed Shakur. Both Anderson and Smith are deceased.

As part of the Los Angeles Police Department’s investigation into the death of The Notorious B.I.G., officials offered Davis a proffer, which Davis believed gave him immunity in the Las Vegas case. The prosecutors’ filing also includes transcripts from Davis’ 2009 proffer conversation, a 2017 “Death Row Chronicles” interview, and a U.S. Department of Justice report.

In the “Death Row Chronicles” interview, Davis reportedly consulted with an attorney before answering a question about Shakur’s death.

“Keffe brings the director into the conversation with his attorney,” the notes provided in the filing said. “He tells the director that he wants to consult with the US Attorney before saying more… Keffe says, “You don’t wanna get me locked the [expletive] up. Do you?’ And the director says, ‘No, of course not’ […] Keffe says, ‘They could give me the death penalty.’”

The justice department report, which indicates it was from the Drug Enforcement Administration, provides more information about the night of Shakur’s death.

Those investigators said Shakur tried “to escape the line of fire by getting in the back seat.” After the shooting, Davis, Anderson, and the two other men parked at The Carriage House, leaving the murder weapon on the front passenger fire.

“The group then spent the evening partying at the Monte Carlo casino,” documents said. The next day, Davis, his wife, and Anderson returned to Los Angeles, documents said. Federal investigators allege Davis also attempted to collect money from the hit on Shakur in the days after the murder, documents said.

A hearing was scheduled for Jan. 2. Prosecutors previously said they would not seek the death penalty should a jury find Davis guilty. Davis has declined interview requests from jail.